Appeal for witnesses as man (40s) seriously injured in Portlaoise assault

A man in his 40s is in a serious but stable condition following an assault in Portlaoise on Saturday morning.

The man was assaulted on Main Street, Portlaoise, between 3am and 3:30am on Saturday. He was seriously injured during the incident.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise and was later transferred to St. James’ Hospital, Dublin. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Investigating Gardaí said they are aware of video footage of the incident and the aftermath currently circulating online and are requesting that people not share this material.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and are particularly appealing to anyone that was near the junction of Main Street and Church Street in Portlaoise between 3am and 3:30am to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.



