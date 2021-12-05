Appeal for help sees businessman step in to pay this month’s rent for food bank in the ‘season of goodwill’

A kind-hearted festive gesture to pay this month's rent for a struggling food bank means over 100 families will have a dinner on their table this Christmas.

The future of the Meath Food Bank was under threat as founder Ashling Lowe made a public appeal to help with their rent bill.

The service, which has helped 3,500 people in the county since the pandemic hit, was down to its last €100 and volunteers sought help with a GoFundMe appeal which has collected over €2,000 in a few days.

However, it was a neighbouring coffee shop in Navan which came up trumps in donating €550 to pay the food bank's rent for the month of December.

"I didn't want to admit to myself the difficulty we were facing because so many people need us," said Ashling.

"We are always kind of like the loaves and the fishes in trying to make everything stretch as far as we can. The landlord is very good and charging very little rent but we still were unable to make the repayments.

"We set up the GoFundMe page in desperation and everyone has been so, so kind.

"This month's rent was paid by Leon Duffy from Leon's cafe where I often drop in to have coffee and a sandwich when I'm organising the food bank deliveries.

"Leon is a lovely fella anyway but I've been so overwhelmed by his gesture. It means we can concentrate on getting hampers of Christmas items out to 100 families, most of which have enough to pay their mortgage and bills but that's it.

"I set up the food bank from my kitchen in Trim in 2014 and I would never want anything from it, other than to help people and all the volunteers think like this.

"We are applying for charitable status at the minute and with so many kind people like Leon and all who have given donations, hopefully we can continue helping the people who need us."

Leon Duffy said: "You have to share things around. There are a lot of people less fortunate than me and I'm lucky to be in a position that I can help. It's the season of goodwill.

"You never know when you or someone you know needs a bit of help and it's important that there are services like the Meath Food Bank to give that bit of help."

