Appeal for Dublin girl (11) who went missing from her home overnight

Toni Byrne who has been missing since early this morning, January 3

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, in the early hours of this morning, Monday 3rd January.

The girl's name is Toni Byrne and she is described as being 5ft tall with a slim build.

Toni has long black hair and brown eyes and it is not known what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí and Toni’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.