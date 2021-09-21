Apartment owners and tenants lodge objections against plans by the Beacon Hospital for a 70 bed extension

Seventy apartment owners and tenants of the Beacon One apartment complex have lodged objections against plans by the Denis O’Brien-controlled Beacon Hospital for a 70 care bed extension at Sandyford, Dublin.

Last month, the Beacon Hospital lodged plans for the €75m eight-storey extension for the south Dublin hospital which also includes new A&E facilities, cancer care facilities and associated in-patient treatment rooms.

The planning application involves the substantive demolition of the eight-storey Beacon Hotel which the Beacon Hospital only purchased late last year from US billionaire, John Malone’s MHL Collection luxury hotel group.

However, in a comprehensive group objection, the owners and tenants of the Beacon One apartment complex said their complex will be negatively impacted by the proposals.

The objection - drawn up by BPS Planning Consultants - said every property owner in the Beacon One Apartment Complex purchased their apartment on the basis that it would permanently retain the existing access arrangements.

The objection said: “These are now to be altered in a manner that no apartment holder or tenant at the Beacon One apartment complex agrees with.”

It added that the applicant should not be permitted to locate the proposed A&E and A&E entrance adjoining the shared courtyard that also serves the Beacon One Apartment scheme.

The objection said the proposals would impact on the residential and visual amenities of adjoining apartments in Beacon One by way of negative visual and visual overbearing impacts

It claimed even though Beacon One is named in the planning notice, it can’t support the proposals because they would negatively impact on the existing integrated arrangements that exist between the various permitted lands uses in the Beacon scheme.

However, outlining the need for the development, consultants for the Beacon said the hospital has undergone significant exponential growth particularly in the last seven years due to the increase in demand across all specIalities.

The report lodged with the planning application said in 2021, the hospital has conducted over 23,750 surgeries.

The Beacon Hospital had 43,379 inpatient nights in 2016 and they expect to have 56,375 in 2021 - a 30 per cent increase, according to the report.

“In order to provide additional sustainable and adequate clinical care Beacon Hospital needs to provide more patient beds,” it said.

A decision is due by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council on the application next month.