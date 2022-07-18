Antrim man sorry for threat to kill ‘dirty stinking’ Catholics pleads for elderly parents to be left alone

A Co Antrim man has apologised for “losing the head” and filming himself threatening to kill Catholics on the Twelfth of July.

The 34-year-old is also pleading with furious social media users to leave his innocent elderly parents alone.

“It has nothing to do with them – they didn’t do anything so they shouldn’t be taking the flak for it,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Police said they are investigating the video threat as a hate crime.

A screen grab of the footage has been posted on platforms including TikTok by a user claiming to illustrate how the biggest day in the parading calendar “brings out the bitterness and hatred in Belfast.”

The Belfast Telegraph can confirm the bald-headed man who looks directly into the camera before proudly declaring “you dirty stinking f***ing Fenian b******s – I will kill every one of you” is Jordan Hanna.

The Antrim resident claims he is now living in fear after horrified viewers tracked him down using his workplace information that he listed on his social media channels.

However the business is owned by his parents who have been inundated with complaints and phone calls following the shocking incident. Mr Hanna’s father, who is in his late 60s, told this newspaper his son is not an employee.

“He helps out very occasionally because me and my wife are not able anymore,” he explained.

“People haven’t stopped phoning in about it and from what I’ve heard he was acting the lig.

“He said things which were not acceptable – I don’t like what he’s meant to have said.

“But I doubt he was the only one getting on like a d*** on the Twelfth.”

Jordan has issued a lengthy apology online after admitting to making the video.

"So everyone is seeing the video going about of me losing the head,” he said.

“You’re only seeing one side of a story and it’s a few seconds – that video is 18 minutes long of them threatening me and my friends and I snapped.

“That’s no excuse. I should have known better I should of done what I normally do laugh it off, call them p****s and get on with enjoying myself.

“If anyone personally knows me knows I get on with both sides.”

The man, who claims his Catholic friends have reached out to console him, revealed he is in therapy and will focus on getting better and seeking the help he needs. He also claims he was taking prescribed medication which did not mix well with the alcohol he consumed on the day in question.

“I apologise for any grief or hurt I’ve caused,” Jordan said.

On Sunday night, the PSNI confirmed they are aware of the incident.

“Police have received a number of reports regarding an online video and officers are currently examining the content,” they said.

“At present this is being treated as a hate crime.”

On Sunday night, Jordan said he is receiving countless death threats “from Provos”.

“It shouldn’t have happened and anyone who knows me knows I’m not like that,” he said.

"Now I have Provos trying to figure out where I am so they can come and get me. They are threatening to shoot me – and there’s constant threats to kill me.”

The remorseful social media user is pleading with an angry online mob to leave him and his family alone.

"I haven’t worked for them [his parents] since September 2021,” Jordan said.

"There is no point dragging them into it.”