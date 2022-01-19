| 7.6°C Dublin

Antrim council gave taskforce boss Rose Mary Stalker over £113k for 100 days’ work

Former executive with multinational companies says pay ‘not unusual for the expertise required’

Margaret Canning

THE first chief of a taskforce set up by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to help the area recover from job losses was paid more than £1,000 a day — over twice what the average worker in the area earns in a fortnight.

The next leader of the group will be paid 27% less, at £833 a day, compared to the £1,100 paid to Rose Mary Stalker, now the chairperson of Invest NI.

