Antigen testing for primary school close contacts begins today – here’s how it works

Cabinet will also discuss Nphet's recommendation on mask wearing for children nine and older tomorrow.

Antigen testing for primary school pupils who are deemed a close contact of a confirmed case is to begin today.

The system does not involve testing in schools, but if a child has a positive PCR test, parents will be asked to notify the principal. The principal will then inform the parents of children within the pod of the positive case.

The parents will be provided with the option to receive free antigen tests for their child, which they will be able to order for delivery to their home. They will be asked to test the child three times over five days, at two-day intervals.

The “test-to-stay” approach is a voluntary one and schools will not be checking the results of these antigen tests. Primary pupils in a classroom pod where another child has tested positive for Covid will remain at school unless they have symptoms or test positive.

Pupils with symptoms should not be at school. If there are two or more cases in a class within a week, antigen testing will be offered to the full class.

It should be noted that public health advice varies depending on whether a child is a school close contact or a household close contact.

All unvaccinated household contacts of a case must restrict movements and stay out of school for 10 days and have a PCR test on the first day and day 10.

This is because household settings are deemed the highest risk for transmission, while schools are regarded as low risk because of the infection prevention and control measures in place.

Health officials will meet with public health officials today to discuss the emergence of the Omicron variant before cabinet meets tomorrow to discuss mask wearing in schools for children aged nine and older.

The National Parents’ Council Primary (NPC) have advised that some parents of primary pupils may not send their school if they have to wear a mask.

NPC CEO Áine Lynch said a recommendation or advice on mask wearing for children was one thing “but a situation that takes choice away from parents would be a problem.”

She said they would “hate to see that, after working so long to keep schools open, something would happen that would create a situation where parents would feel that they didn’t want to send their children to school.”