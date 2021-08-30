It’s not every day that a Derry doctor in one of the most deprived areas of Northern Ireland becomes a heroine of the US right.

Step forward GP Anne McCloskey whose anti-vaccine video has been widely shared on social media.

“Watch Irish medical doctor; The shots are killing people; Suspended after video,” proclaims welovetrump.com.

In a nine-minute recording last week Dr McCloskey claimed that people had been “coerced, bribed or bullied” into being inoculated and that vaccines were “malevolent”.

The GP said she was “distraught” by the number of young people “damaged” by “unlicensed and unapproved vaccines”.

She has been suspended while the Health and Social Care Board undertakes a full investigation.

Vaccines aren’t all she isn’t keen on. In an interview with BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme, she spoke against “lockdown, mask-wearing and all the other paraphernalia that goes with the current medical tyranny we live under”.

On point after point, her nonsense was forensically taken apart by presenter William Crawley.

The GP has previously hit out at “the entire healthy population” being placed “under house arrest, policed by the state”.

Read More

On social media, she has written of the need to “exercise your right to bodily autonomy”. I had to read that line again.

This is the same Dr Anne McCloskey who is known for her strongly anti-choice view on abortion.

She is gravely concerned about people being what she calls “coerced” into getting a jab which takes seconds and is medically proven to be extremely low risk.

But she would have a woman continue a pregnancy against her will for nine months, and then give birth to a baby for whom — unless the infant is placed up for adoption — she will be responsible for 18 years.

The anti-vax sentiment of self-proclaimed ‘pro-lifers’ is one of the biggest paradoxes of the pandemic for me.

“My body, my choice,” is their mantra during the pandemic.

They don’t like the government mandating the wearing of a piece of fabric across the face, but they want the state to regulate a woman’s uterus.

Vaccine passports and other Covid restrictions are an infringement of civil rights, but preventing a woman with a crisis pregnancy from making her own healthcare decisions is perfectly reasonable.

Anti-vax sentiment has also been voiced by Precious Life.

It produced a leaflet earlier this year alleging dangers around “rushed vaccines” and claiming those who received them would “effectively be human guinea pigs”.

The anti-abortion group incorrectly claimed government guidelines stated that the vaccines should not be given to pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding.

It also alleged the jab may affect fertility. The leaflet questioned whether “Covid-19 vaccines are actually needed”.

It stated: “The global death rate from Covid-19 is 0.01pc. This is of course much lower for people under 80 years of age and for those who don’t have serious underlying health problems.

“The recovery rate of those who get Covid-19 is almost 98pc. No child without a serious underlying health condition has died of Covid-19 in the UK.”

The two-tier thinking evident here is astounding from a pro-life group.

Adults are effectively divided into categories according to age and health — and children according to whether or not they’ve an underlying medical condition.

Around one in 40 people in Northern Ireland currently has Covid. Our death rate is more than 10 times higher than the Republic’s and one of the highest in any developed country in the world.

The risks of becoming ill from the virus are 90pc lower if you have been vaccinated. If they followed the logic of their professed beliefs, pro-lifers would be working day and night to ensure everyone gets the jab.