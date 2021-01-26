Anti-impotence drug Viagra to be made available over-the-counter

Viagra is to be made available over-the-counter (stock image)

Viagra Connect - a newly branded name for the famous medicine for adult men suffering from impotence - can be bought over the counter for the first time in the coming weeks.

Viatris announced the launch today of the medicine to be known as Viagra Connect as a non-prescription, pharmacy-supplied treatment for adult men with erectile dysfunction.

Sildenafil, commonly known by its brand name Viagra was the first first oral drug for erectile dysfunction to hit the market in 1998 and has been prescribed for more than 64 million men worldwide.

A spokeswoman said the hope is that the availability of Viagra Connect in Irish pharmacies will encourage men to get help for the condition.

It should facilitate early diagnosis and the management of both erectile dysfunction and an underlying cardiovascular conditions.

She said Viatris has implemented an extensive training and education programme with pharmacists to ensure Viagra Connect is supplied in a way that supports patient safety.

"In order to purchase the product, men will need to answer some questions about their health so that the pharmacist can determine whether Viagra Connect is suitable for them."

Erectile dysfunction is defined as the inability to achieve or maintain an erection firm enough for sex.

It is regarded as a common condition and can affect men as they get older.

It can happen occasionally or frequently varying in severity from mild to severe.

David Delaney, Director of Europe Policy and Market Access at Viatris said :"As a leader in men’s health, Viatris is pleased to provide men a safe and convenient way to treat their erectile dysfunctio.

“Our hope is that the availability of Viagra Connect in pharmacies will encourage men to seek help, and thereby facilitate early diagnosis and management of both ED and underlying co-morbid cardiovascular conditions.”

The company said it has implemented an extensive training and education programme with pharmacists to ensure the medicine is supplied in a way that supports patient safety.

In order to purchase it men will need to answer questionnaire about their health in order for pharmacist to assess if it is suitable for them.

"Pharmacists should advise men to follow up with their doctor at their earliest convenience within 6 months of first being supplied the product, so that any potential underlying conditions or risk factors associated with erectile dysfunction can be investigated.

"In cases where pharmacists believe the product is unsuitable for clinical reasons, they should advise men to see their doctor for further assistance."

This reclassification will not apply to the original medicine under its brand name Viagra which remains subject to prescription.

The spokeswoman pointed to the results of a recent observational study conducted in the UK which showed that increasing access to erectile dysfunction treatments via the pharmacy resulted in greater engagement with healthcare providers and the healthcare system with an increase in erectile dysfunction related quality of life.

Online Editors