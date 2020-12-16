Another co-living proposal goes to planners, despite minister’s pledge to ban such developments

Hines is seeking planning permission for 732 new homes at site of former Player Wills building in Dublin 8

ANOTHER large co-living block has been submitted to planners despite a pledge from Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to put a halt to the controversial developments.

Planners are being asked to approve plans for 240 co-living units, along with 492 apartments, on the site of the former Player Wills tobacco factory in Dublin 8.

Developers, Hines, backed by investors, APG, have submitted the proposal directly to An Bord Pleanála under the fast-track strategic housing development (SHD) legislation.

Mr Brien, a staunch critic of co-living developments, announced late last month that he would introduce regulations to stop planners considering any more proposals beyond those already in the planning system.

However, his ban could not be applied immediately – as it could only be formalised after a mandatory four-week assessment period which is just about to come to an end.

The proposal is the second submitted by Hines and APG for the Player Wills site and adjoining Bailey Gibson site.

The consortium got permission for 440 apartments in September but judicial review proceedings were lodged with the High Court in recent weeks.

The second phase includes three new apartment blocks, the highest reaching 19 storeys, which between them will have 445 apartments, plus the old factory building, a listed structure, which will have 47 apartments and 240 co-living units plus amenity space.

Two parks are planned for the sites, one of them on Dublin City Council lands with the provision that it would be handed back to the council once completed.

A third temporary park would be provided beside the local primary school, with the idea that it would be preserved for expansion of the school if needed to meet increased demand from the new development.

Part of the old factory building will also be offered for public use. The planning application proposes allocating 852 square metres to a free community space for arts and cultural activities and exhibitions.

A cafe, bar and restaurant and an internal open air courtyard space will also be available to the general public while residents will have their own library, gym, meeting rooms and other facilities.

A third planning application is also being prepared for the combined sites for approximately another 400 dwellings to bring the total number of apartments and co-living units submitted for approval to more than 1,500.

Online Editors