Animal rights campaigners call on Dublin City Council to permanently cancel ‘outdated’ live crib

Animal rights campaigners have called on Dublin City Council to permanently cancel the live animal crib outside Dublin’s Mansion house.

The Irish Independent today revealed the tradition would not be going ahead this Christmas for the first time in 27 years despite weeks of preparation.

The removal of live animals of the Nativity crib received “full support” from members of DCC’s Protocol Committee.

In a statement issued this morning, animal rights campaigner John Carmody said campaigners are “applauding” Dublin City Council’s Protocol Committee for making a “sensible decision” to cancel this year’s Nativity Crib.

Mr Carmody said campaigners are now calling on DCC to go “one step further and cancel it completely”.

He said the scene is “staged but the suffering is real and nativity cribs are far from holy”.

“Sighting the hideous display as something from the darks days of when religion had complete control over Irish society – and when society knew no better about keeping sentient animals stationed and confined,” he said.

“Keeping sentient animals confined in such a hideous manner is downright ignorant of their welfare and at a minimum a hideous display where a constant flow of people stop to take a quick gawk at the confined animals before moving on.”

Mr Carmody said animals used in a live nativity are “not willing participants”.

“Irish society has moved on from the control of religion and anything else associated with it - now is the perfect time to permanently cancel this outdated display once and for all. Surely that would bring us a truly festive Christmas,” he said.

“What’s wrong with keeping animals in Nativity Cribs and Christmas displays? At Christmas time, many people find themselves invited to a live Nativity scene, in which costumed actors bring the biblical story to life.

“These human actors are willing participants, but animals used in the scenes are not. Donkeys, camels, sheep, and even goats and cows are often tethered and made to stand on pavements for hours beside noisy streets or in shopping centres.”

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), which supplies the animals, has expressed its disappointment and said it received no communication on the decision despite weeks of preparations

The farmyard crib has been a joint initiative between the council and the IFA since 1995, and usually runs throughout the month of December.

The festive crib on Dawson Street is a specially constructed life-size stable, with donkeys, sheep and goats.

The stable has become a Christmas tradition in recent years, drawing large crowds to its official opening. In past years the animals were brought in each morning at 9am and returned around 6pm to a farm in Co Wicklow.

Richard Guiney, chief executive officer of Dublin Town, said the removal of the animal crib is “disappointing” and the atmosphere it helps to creates.

“It is a nice addition to the city. There’s one time of the year that I think the city is very child-friendly is at Christmas. Kids love the lights and the whole atmosphere,” he said.

“I think it’s the one thing we do very well in Dublin is Christmas, it’s a nice place to be in the run-up.”

