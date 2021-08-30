‘Anger and frustration’ from live entertainment sector representatives following meeting with Taoiseach

Live events representatives expressed “anger and frustration” after a meeting this morning with the Taoiseach.

Despite weeks of campaigning, live sector groups were left without a date for when concerts and music, arts and cultural events could resume.

Independent.ie understands Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the meeting he wants the sector opened as soon and safely as possible.

Increased numbers of crowd sizes at events, dance and drama classes were discussed.

One of the groups at the meeting, the Events Industry Alliance, outlined its demands for a full reopening of indoor and outdoor events for the fully vaccinated, along with financial supports, in early September.

It is also pushing for financial supports to continue until June 2022 and said that “anger and frustration” remains after today’s meeting.

“We continue to be disappointed and frustrated at the total lack of urgency on the part of Government for the reopening of the event industry, which represents 35,000 people and is worth €3.5bn to the Irish economy,” said Justin Green, who is a member of the Event Industry Alliance.

The meeting was also attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin and their officials.

Ministers will meet this afternoon for the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19, where a roadmap for the lifting of the rest of the restrictions, including the live events sector, will be decided.

It is expected dates as to when sectors will reopen will be decided today.

Speaking on her way out of the meeting, Minister Martin said that she is feeling "positive" and remains "optimistic" for a phased return of the live music and events sector in early September.

She said vaccine passes may pave a way for the return of the "first phase" of the reopening of indoor events.

"The industry has been clear that dates are needed and that's what will be provided tomorrow."

The minister said that she is also seeking for dance and drama classes for children to recommence in September.