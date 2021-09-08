Anger after RTÉ crew allowed to film in maternity hospital while partners were told to wait outside due to Covid-19

A maternity campaigner has criticised the Rotunda Hospital for allowing an RTÉ camera crew into film while “partners were told to wait outside in the carpark.”

The Rotunda reality TV show, which shows families as they welcome babies into the world, returns to screens tonight on RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm.

It has emerged a TV crew were allowed into the hospital when pandemic restrictions were still in place.

Linda Kelly, who has been instrumental in campaigning for maternity rights in Covid-19 after giving birth during the pandemic, tweeted: “A new series of the Rotunda will air on RTÉ.

“Recorded during the pandemic at a time when partners were told to wait outside in the carpark.

“Let that sink in. A TV show was considered more important than providing safe, compassionate care. #BetterMaternityCare.”

Ms Kelly’s tweet has gone viral, more than 3,000 likes.

A spokesperson for the Rotunda Hospital said: “Filming took place from November 2020 to September 2021, with minimal numbers of crew on site at all times.

“Filming in the delivery suites mainly took place through pre-installed fixed cameras that were operated remotely.

“For a limited amount of filming, one crew member, or on occasion a compact two-person crew, was present onsite.

“Family and staff interviews were filmed off site in a production studio.

“During the course of filming, strict infection prevention and control protocols were adhered to at all times.”

The spokesperson added hospital management decided to “proceed with filming... as it is an important platform that allows patients and their families to share their pregnancy and birth stories with dignity and respect, both joyous and heartbreaking.”

“We believe that it is important to hear these stories and understand how maternity services continued to operate safely for all patients despite the many challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic and also by a ‘cyber- attack’.”

An RTÉ spokesperson said the State broadcaster’s approach to the documentary series “has always been two-fold; to authentically tell the stories of mothers and their partners with care and compassion and to celebrate the work of hospital staff in sometimes very difficult circumstances while at the same time bringing stories of love and compassion to the airwaves.”

The spokesperson added: “This holds true now more than ever. We believe in our public service remit and our objective in making this series is to offer an important insight into Irish life in 2021.

“For filming this season, we reduced our footfall in the hospital to the bare minimum with a lot of filming taking place off-site.

“The majority of filming in the hospital was recorded by remote cameras controlled from outside the building.

“Additional research and filming was produced by a single person or on occasion by a compact two person crew. Strict Covid-19 infection prevention and control protocols were followed at all times by the production.”

Last week Ms Kelly said there was disappointment about draft maternity restriction guidance.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said at the end of August the Government believed partners should be able to attend scans and labour wards and that the intention was for access to be as “open as possible.”

The Rotunda pointed the Irish Independent to its website for information on restrictions currently in place.

The website says a "nominated companion/partner can join (a woman) the delivery suite... If you are having a caesarean section, your nominated companion/partner can join you in the operating theatre."

After labour, the nominated partner/companion can visit the hospital from 10am until 11.30am and between 4pm and 8pm from Monday to Friday.

On weekends and bank holidays they can visit between 11am and 8pm.