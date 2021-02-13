| 0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Angela’s bashers: row over truth of Frank McCourt’s memoir refuses to go away

The Limerick author’s brother has hit back at claims that the bestselling ‘Angela’s Ashes’ is a sham, writes Kim Bielenberg

Limerick life: Angela&rsquo;s Ashes, starring Shane Murray-Corcoran as young Malachy (left), Joe Breen as young Frank (2nd left), Emily Watson as their mum Angela and Robert Carlyle as Malachy Snr Expand

Close

Limerick life: Angela&rsquo;s Ashes, starring Shane Murray-Corcoran as young Malachy (left), Joe Breen as young Frank (2nd left), Emily Watson as their mum Angela and Robert Carlyle as Malachy Snr

Limerick life: Angela’s Ashes, starring Shane Murray-Corcoran as young Malachy (left), Joe Breen as young Frank (2nd left), Emily Watson as their mum Angela and Robert Carlyle as Malachy Snr

Limerick life: Angela’s Ashes, starring Shane Murray-Corcoran as young Malachy (left), Joe Breen as young Frank (2nd left), Emily Watson as their mum Angela and Robert Carlyle as Malachy Snr

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

When it was published 25 years ago, Frank McCourt’s memoir Angela’s Ashes was greeted with adulation. It was billed as the ultimate portrait of the miserable Irish Catholic childhood, with its account of growing up in rain-sodden, priest-ridden, poverty-stricken Limerick.

The New York Times claimed that the author did “for the town of Limerick what the young Joyce did for Dublin”. Garlanded with honours, including a Pulitzer Prize, Angela’s Ashes quickly went on to sell close to eight million copies.

Later there was a rain-spattered movie and a musical (and McCourt’s moneyspinner even inspired a restaurant in Tallaght, Angela’s Rashers, which has no link to the family).

Most Watched

Privacy