Angela’s bashers: row over truth of Frank McCourt’s memoir refuses to go away

When it was published 25 years ago, Frank McCourt’s memoir Angela’s Ashes was greeted with adulation. It was billed as the ultimate portrait of the miserable Irish Catholic childhood, with its account of growing up in rain-sodden, priest-ridden, poverty-stricken Limerick.

The New York Times claimed that the author did “for the town of Limerick what the young Joyce did for Dublin”. Garlanded with honours, including a Pulitzer Prize, Angela’s Ashes quickly went on to sell close to eight million copies.

Later there was a rain-spattered movie and a musical (and McCourt’s moneyspinner even inspired a restaurant in Tallaght, Angela’s Rashers, which has no link to the family).

But some have paused to wonder whether the vibrant memoir — credited with inventing the lucrative genre of “misery literature” — is in fact a true and authentic account of his childhood. Or is it largely a creation of McCourt’s undoubtedly fertile imagination?

The book is the subject of a scathing attack in the latest edition of the Dublin Review of Books. Alan Titley, emeritus professor of Irish at University College Cork, denounces McCourt as a “chancer”.

He accuses him of peddling a book that was “trashy” and “cringe-inducing”; a “sham” with a “concocted narrative”.

To say that the professor is unimpressed by the man once hailed as the “Irish Dickens” would be a dramatic understatement.

Titley blasts the book to smithereens, describing it as “one of the most appalling, ridiculous, unbelievable, mendacious, toilet tissue turds of crap that I have ever read — and I have read a lot”.

He accuses the author, who died in 2009, of exaggerating the family’s poverty and the cruelty of the clergy. He also accuses McCourt of defaming his mother Angela by suggesting she “sold sex for rent”.

He suggests that he even got the notoriously rainy weather in the book wrong. McCourt recalled in the book that “rain dampened the city from the Feast of Circumcision to New Year’s Eve”.

But the professor suggests that far from bucketing down relentlessly, the rain did stop occasionally. He points out that summers of the period could be as “dry as a cowpat on a humming July evening”.

In fact, in 1938, there was a prolonged, record-breaking drought.

But perhaps, just as some of us only remember sunny days from childhood, McCourt’s power of recall was confined to torrents of rain.

He is not around to defend the accuracy of his memoir and give his own side in the great meteorological debate.

However, after the vitriolic attack on his reputation, he might be tempted to haunt Titley in his dreams. Or, as suggested in the book, an angel on the seventh step of the stairs might have to have a quick word in the professor’s ear.

Frank McCourt may have gone, but his brother Malachy is still hale and hearty enough to leap to his brother’s defence as he looks forward to his 90th birthday.

‘Last member of McCourt clan’

Describing himself as the “last member of the McCourt clan”, Malachy hit back at Titley down a phone line from his home in New York when he talked to Review this week.

“I wonder what’s wrong with the man,” he says. “Does he have haemorrhoids or something? A pain in the arse anyway.”

The younger McCourt, who wrote his own memoir and used to perform a show A Couple of Blaguards with his brother, is puzzled why the professor has chosen to put the boot in now, a full quarter of a century after the book was written.

“He must be a slow reader if it has taken him 25 years — or somebody who is reading it to him must be a slow reader.

“He is investigating the weather in 1938, which I think is an extraordinary thing,” he adds. “At that time we were very aware of the weather, because we went to school wet. We got one pair of boots at Christmas from St Vincent de Paul and that was it. We were very cold and had no firewood.”

There were seven siblings in the McCourt family and three died in early childhood. With their alcoholic father out of work and constantly singing ballads about dying for Ireland (surely the children had suffered enough), the book tells how the four surviving McCourts grew up in squalor along the Lanes in Limerick, battling hunger and fleas along the way.

In his ringing denunciation of Angela’s Ashes, entitled ‘The Chancer Debagged’, Titley kicks off by objecting to the most famous passage in the book — a paragraph on the very first page.

McCourt writes: “When I look back on my childhood I wonder how I survived at all. It was, of course, a miserable childhood: the happy childhood is hardly worth your while. Worse than the ordinary miserable childhood is the miserable Irish childhood, and worse yet is the miserable Irish Catholic childhood.”

Some might have taken this as a somewhat self-deprecating introduction to the harrowing and occasionally comical tale of woe that followed.

Titley does not believe that McCourt’s story of his childhood is credible, describing it as one of the fattest cash cows that was ever milked in Ireland.

Taking McCourt at his word, he questions whether the Irish childhood of the 1930s and 1940s was really more miserable than that encountered in the same period in other places — such as the ghettos of Poland, or the streets of Dresden, Stalingrad or Hiroshima.

McCourt and his family moved from New York to Limerick when he was a small boy, but Titley wonders how his grandmother back in Ireland was able to raise the money for their trip home if the family was so poor.

“Some of the stuff in the book is so fantastic that I wonder how anyone managed to swallow it,” Titley tells Review.

“Many people in Limerick who criticised the book said the McCourt family was not as poor as he made out, even though the poverty in Limerick was real.

“They were poor all right, but he was in the scouts for many years, and being in the scouts cost money, and your family would have to pay for a uniform. He also had dancing lessons, which would have also cost money.”

He points to the testimony of the writer Críostóir Ó Floinn. When he was a young teacher he taught one of the younger McCourts, Alphie.

In a critical essay about the memoir, Ó Floinn remembers Alphie as a healthy, pleasant boy, well dressed and well fed — so well fed, in fact, that “you could cut rashers off him”.

It was a far cry, according to Ó Floinn, from the starving neglected child, living in cold, filth and squalor as portrayed in the book.

Titley says some of the scenes described in the book, such as the account of Christmas Day are implausible.

The hungry boys were portrayed as wandering through the streets of Limerick on Christmas Day, gazing through windows with curtains conveniently drawn as families ate their dinners. They even went to the pub on Christmas Day, and were given lemonade.

Frank McCourt said at the time of the book’s publication that the facts in it were true. But he later said: “An autobiography is an attempt to bring up all the facts, and to stick to them, faithfully and chronologically. A memoir is an impression of your life, and that gives you a certain amount of leeway... Memoir is like the twin sister of fiction.”

In his book The Irish Story, the historian Roy Foster says some incidents in the book stretch credulity, especially when the young lads venture out into the countryside.

“It is hard to credit the urban slum boys, escaped into the countryside, being able to sustain themselves by milking cows in the fields,” he writes. “The cows even thoughtfully stand still enough for a small child to lie underneath them, imbibing the milk directly from the udder…”

‘Wifely duties’

Titley and other Angela’s Ashes bashers have highlighted McCourt’s ability to remember verbatim conversations between adults from infancy onwards.

These include such colourful exchanges as his mother’s insistence to her husband that enough is enough when it came to procreating after the birth of Alphie.

“Alphie is enough. I’m worn out. That’s the end of it. No more children.”

The father supposedly replies within earshot of the future author: “The good Catholic woman must perform her wifely duties and submit to her husband or face eternal damnation.”

Angela’s response: “As long as there are no more children, eternal damnation sounds attractive enough to me.”

Some Limerick people have pointed to the unfavourable depiction of a local boy, Willy Harold, as a Peeping Tom who spied on his naked sister. There was one problem. It turned out that the real Willy Harold, now deceased, never had a sister.

It is clear that the details of some incidents are not always 100pc accurate.

McCourt’s defenders might claim that he captures the mood and atmosphere of the slums of Limerick in the period, and he was demonised in some circles because he undermined the city’s pious, neighbourly self-image.

McCourt has certainly had his champions. Not long before his death, McCourt’s contemporary, the Labour TD Jim Kemmy, described Angela’s Ashes as the “best book ever written about working-class life in Limerick”.

Malachy McCourt insists that the poverty portrayed in the book was genuine. After all, three children in the McCourt family died in early childhood, and he says: “Children of well-to-do families do not die as a rule.

“Do you know that 11 of my classmates at Leamy’s School died? Death of children was just so common. Frank used to say that we belonged to the Death of the Month club.

“Our diet was a lot of bread and tea, half a pint of milk and a small bun at school and maybe a bit of sliced ham for dinner. But we were hungry most of the time — and it’s vivid in my memory.”

“It was commonplace for children to go about in bare feet — it was part of the deal. The poverty was awful.”

Some of the most controversial passages in the book tell how the family moved to a relative’s home after Angela’s husband moved away and they were evicted. According to the book, Angela slept with her cousin, the unsavoury Laman Griffin: in return for sex, he offers a roof over the heads to the homeless woman and her children.

McCourt describes his mother being in bed up in the loft with her cousin and the children hear them “talking, grunting, moaning… I think they’re at the excitement up there”.

Titley doubts the veracity of the claim, given the layout of the house, but Malachy backs his brother’s account.

“It was absolutely true and it is not something you could be easily cognisant of without revulsion,” he says of the relationship. “We could hear them roaring and it was horrendous. We would try to cover our ears. He was a drunk and he beat us up.”

Titley is not alone in arguing that the fact that Frank was a scout leader and Malachy was also in the same troop showed that the family was not completely destitute.

But Malachy say: “When we joined the scouts, we were not able to go to the annual camp, because it cost £2. And we missed a lot of things because we couldn’t afford the uniform.”

He said Frank only became a scout leader after he had got a job and was earning money.

One can only speculate about what Angela herself would have made of the account of her own life.

She died before the book was published, but she did get to see Frank and Malachy’s theatrical show, A Couple of Blaguards, based on their memories of childhood.

Malachy has recalled how his mother got up during one of the performances in New York and shouted: “It didn’t happen that way. It’s all a pack of lies.”

This week, he said that she objected to the two brothers talking about bowel movements and lavatories, because she wanted to maintain outward respectability.

“It was not serious,” he says. “She was a bit rowdy in her own way.”

Malachy recalled how he called her up on to the stage to tell her side of the story, and she replied: “I will not — I would not be seen on the stage with the likes of ye — I have a good name to maintain.”

As Malachy put it: “It was a poke at us, but it was not a serious statement.”