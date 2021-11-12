Andy Warhol and Banksy artworks to feature at RDS Art Source fair this weekend

Art Source features a €1.3 million collection of the best of contemporary art featuring Andy Warhol and Banksy among others. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography.

A collection of artworks worth €1.3m featuring works by Andy Warhol, Banksy and Damien Hirst forms the centrepiece of Art Source art fair, which returns to the RDS this weekend.

The collection of the stars of contemporary art is presented by Gormley’s Fine Art and is showcasing Warhol’s iconic portrait of Mick Jagger, signed by both the artist and the singer, and valued at €125,000.

The collection also includes works by Salvador Dali, Joan Miro, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Indiana and Keith Haring as well as Irish artists Maser, Peter Monaghan and Stephen Forbes.

Also being unveiled at the fair is a stunning new portrait of the late John Hume by Irish artist Vincent Devine, who was putting the finishing touches to the work as the peacemaker’s wife Pat died in September and who updated the painting following conversations with the late Austin Currie.

This year’s Art Source showcases painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

Read More

“Contemporary art proved to be a blue-chip investment during lockdown with prices for artists such as Banksy and Warhol appreciating considerably in the past year,” said James Gormley.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend Ireland’s biggest art show from today Friday to Sunday to view 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international artists and galleries.

“Art Source offers visitors the opportunity to purchase a one-off affordable original artwork to make their home unique and also the opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their work,” said show organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

The show also features a free children’s art workshop where youngsters can work creatively on the theme of Nature Around Us.

Art Source takes place at the RDS and runs from 11am-9pm on Friday, and 10am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday.