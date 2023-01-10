Andrew Tate, centre, and his brother Tristan, top left, gets into a police van after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, January 10, 2023. Photos/George Calin via Reuters

Andrew Tate, centre, and his brother Tristan, leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

Andrew Tate and his brother have left a Romanian court after launching an appeal against their continued detention in connection with an investigation into human trafficking, rape and organised crime charges.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer and controversial influencer was seen entering the back of a police van handcuffed to his brother and holding a Quran. He was also holding the Islamic religious text when he arrived at the court in Bucharest around six hours earlier.

The social media personality attended the hearing to appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period to 30 days, on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

Tate was detained on December 29 north of the capital Bucharest along with his brother Tristan, who has also been charged. Two Romanian suspects are also in custody.

Tate announced he was converting to Islam in October last year. In a post on Gettr, he said: “This is why I’m Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert. So be patient, Indeed the promise of Allah is TRUTH” Quran 30:60.”

Prior to his conversion Tate was an Orthodox Christian and would regularly give large sums of money to the church in Romania, where he has been living since 2017.

He previously praised Islam and said it “fixes a lot of the problems that men are currently facing”, and that “Muslims are the only people who will defend their beliefs and refuse to be mocked.”

He added: “Some of the best countries in the world today are first world Muslim nations. You can go to Qatar, you can fall asleep with a million dollars on your lap in the middle of the street, nothing’s going to happen to you.

“You can go to Saudi, nothing will happen to you, you can go to Dubai, nothing is going to happen to you.”

Writing for The Independent, author Hafsa Lodi said some Muslim men have begun to follow the social media influencer since his conversion but they are ignorant of his “anti-women sentiments”.

Ms Lodi said the interpretation of Islam that Tate subscribes to “is not the one that I strive to practise and embody.”

”My religion is already heavily scrutinised for its patriarchal interpretations by ultra-conservatives, and the last thing it needed was a very vocal misogynist to declare his allegiance to it,” she added.

“It’s an embarrassment to be honest; something to be swept under the rug, not celebrated or boasted about.”

On Monday, Mr Tate’s lawyer claimed there is “no evidence” to support the allegations against him or his brother.

Eugen Vidineac, who represents both brothers, told Romanian newssite Gandul the defence had not been given the opportunity to study the prosecution file for the case.

“I will point this out from the beginning, that even up to the present moment, the criminal investigation file has not been made available to us to ensure the effective defence of our clients.

“In this sense, I would like to point out, at least from this point of view, I am also somehow amazed, there is not a single piece of evidence apart from the victim’s statement that leads to the idea that a crime of rape was committed.”