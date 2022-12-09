Andrew McGinley ‘surprised’ as wife who killed three children is considered for partial release from Central Mental Hospital

DEIRDRE Morley, who killed her three children, has applied for partial release from the Central Mental Hospital.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley confirmed to the Irish Independent that he is aware of the development, adding that he is “surprised” to hear she could be considered for the scheme so soon.

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla McGinley (3) died at their family home in Dublin in January 2020. In May of last year, Ms Morley was found not guilty of their murders by reason of insanity and has been treated at the hospital since.

At her trial, two medical professionals testified that Ms Morley met the criteria for insanity.

Mr McGinley was informed by the HSE in recent weeks that Ms Morley has made an application for a community release scheme.

He told the Irish Independent he was “surprised” to hear that she could be considered for such a scheme so soon.

Mr McGinley was told that he could register as “victim” and to make other people who were impacted by the tragedy aware that they could do likewise.

He has provided “exclusion zones” where Ms Morley will not be allowed to go if she is granted the partial release. However, as he currently does not know if she is being treated at the HSE’s facility in Dundrum or Portrane, he does not know if the zones he has provided will help him to avoid a chance encounter.

“I have a friend who lives in Donabate and we often go walking on Donabate beach…. I have only met Deirdre face-to-face once since, and it was very difficult. I find it extremely difficult to think of bumping into her. I can’t imagine it, and I know there are other people who would feel the same way.”

Mr McGinley said following the trial, he was granted access to Deirdre’s health records that contained details about the murders which he wished he "didn’t know”.

He expressed his continued frustration with trying find answers for “why” his children died.

Mr McGinley has tried to “reach out” to be people who were involved in the trial, and while some have provided him with clarity, he is still waiting to hear back from some of the experts involved.

Mr McGinley said regardless of how he feels, it will ultimately be the “clinician’s decision” as to whether Ms Morley is allowed to take part in the community release scheme or not.

“For the act to be an act of insanity, I struggle to see how an insane mind can be fixed in three years. If they’re telling me that three years is enough time to cure insanity, I find that difficult,” he said.

“When you think about how the children died, I’m not a medical professional so I just don’t know.

“I want the people who are making this decision to understand that they are accountable and the responsibility for the decision lies with them."

Mr McGinley has still not received death certificates for his three children, the HSE review into the case is ongoing, and a planned coroner’s court hearing has been pushed back a number of times.

Andrew McGinley with his children Carla (3), Conor (9) and Darragh (7)

Andrew McGinley with his children Carla (3), Conor (9) and Darragh (7)

It’s anticipated that the HSE review will conclude “before or after Christmas”, and Mr McGinley feels both the review and the coroner’s court proceedings should be completed before Ms Morley’s application is considered.

Andrew said preserving Conor, Darragh and Carla’s shared legacy is what “keep me going" and gets him "out bed in the morning.”

A big part of that is the three projects which he runs for each of his children.

Mr McGinley’s middle child, Darragh, was hugely involved in local activities in the Newcastle area of Dublin where they lived. As a result, Mr McGinley set up a charity called As Darragh Did.

The As Darragh Did charity cycle, from Maynooth to Galway, will be held on the weekend of March 31, 2023. Those interested in taking part can email: Registration@galwaycycle.ie.

Mr McGinley has also set up a YouTube channel for Conor, the eldest, called Conor’s Clips.

Meanwhile, the Snowman for Carla colouring competition, which Mr McGinley runs with the Irish Independent, is in its second year.

Mr McGinley made a promise to Carla in November 2019 to help her build a snowman when she was a little bigger.

“There was a light flurry of snow back then and Carla asked me to build her a snowman. I managed to scrape enough snow together to make one about a foot tall. I remember Carla looking at him as if to think, ‘I thought snowmen were bigger than that’,” Mr McGinley said.

He promised they would do that when the next fall of snow came, but he was left heartbroken when the children were killed three months later.

The competition has received a huge response this year, with more than 1,400 entries. The winners will be announced in the Irish Independent next Thursday.

This will be the third Christmas that Andrew will spend without Conor, Darragh and Carla. He will spend Christmas Day with friends, and that morning he will visit his children’s graves.

Mr McGinley said his "Christmas wish" for everyone is that they “don’t have to stand at your children’s grave on a Christmas morning but I want to do it”.

"We all loved Christmas and that was the thing,” he added.

“The last couple of years I was with family, and they were so good to me, but the last couple of years I felt Christmas happened around me and I wasn’t involved in it. So, I’m trying to reclaim Christmas a bit more this year.

“I even bought myself a Lego present because if all you bought the lads for Christmas was Lego they’d be delighted. So, I’ve bought myself a Lego present that will keep me occupied. I’m just trying to reclaim it as being a happy time… I think they would want me to enjoy it."