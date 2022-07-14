Andrew Lloyd Webber to attend The Curragh for Irish Oaks this weekend

Famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will attend The Curragh Racecourse as part of Juddmonte Irish Oaks Weekend.

The 74-year-old will travel to Co Kildare to see his horse ‘Emily Upjohn’ compete in the 127th running of the Irish Oaks.

The three-year-old filly, trained by John and Thady Gosden and ridden by Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, is the 1-2 favourite at the Irish Oaks.

The West End legend has composed some of the world’s best known musicals including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Love Never Dies.

Lloyd Webber has been a theatre owner since 1983 and now owns seven London theatres.

He has won a number of awards as a composer and producer including seven Tonys, seven Oliviers, 14 Ivor Novellos and an Oscar.

Professional and amateur female jockeys will compete at the Ladies Derby at The Curragh on Saturday.

The race itself is the most prestigious and sought-after prize in Ireland for female jockeys with Grand National and Gold Cup winning jockey Rachael Blackmore also taking part.

Meanwhile, off the track, ladies from all over the country will vie for an aristocratic title and a luxury prize package in the Barberstown Castle Most Stylish competition.

The chief executive of The Curragh Racecourse said he is very proud of the track and the facilities and looks forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world this weekend.

Brian Kavanagh said: “We are looking forward to some fantastic racing over Juddmonte Irish Oaks weekend, the track is in wonderful condition thanks to our grounds team and the forecast is showing warm and sunny weather.”