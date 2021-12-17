Andrea Corr, Ronnie Wood, Colin Farrell and Majella O’Donnell on tonight’s Late Late St Vincent de Paul special

Andrea Corr and Ronnie Wood will be performing on this week's Late Late Show

A mix of the country’s best-loved entertainers and musicians have been announced for the Late Late Show St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) annual appeal special tonight.

The yearly fundraiser aims to highlight the remarkable work which SVP does, as the charity prepares to help thousands of families across Ireland to have a brighter Christmas.

Writer, producer, actor and comedian Brendan O’Carroll will be joined on the couch by his wife, business partner and co-star Jenny Gibney to talk to Ryan Tubridy about their special connection to the charity and their plans for a proper family Christmas at home in Ireland.

Dublin native, Hollywood actor, Colin Farrell will be lending his support to the call for support for SVP, as will TV star Majella O’Donnell - the wife of Irish country music legend Daniel O’Donnell.

Father/daughter duo Pat and Faye Shortt will be on the show to talk about their plans for Christmas and to share updates on their comedy double-act.

TikTok sensation magician Joel M will demonstrate some of the festive magic that has helped him amass almost 2 billion views and 18 million followers across social media.

The programme will be capped-off with a very special musical moment, as Andrea Corr and Rolling Stones rock and roll legend Ronnie Wood will perform the Elvis classic ‘Blue Christmas’ in-studio.

Corr and Wood are releasing the festive duet as a charity single in support of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services. Following their performance, the duo will also join Ryan Tubridy on the couch to chat about their collaboration.

Meanwhile, there is more music lined-up from the outstanding Irish musical talent Susan O’Neill, who will perform Joni Mitchell’s iconic rock ballad ‘River'.

Tonight’s show marks the final Late Late Show of 2021.

Throughout the year the landmark chat show has hosted a number of charity initiatives which raised millions for charities, individuals, families and businesses around the country.

Across 2021, the programme raised € 26 million for Irish charities, including €6.6 million for children’s charities through the Toy Show Appeal.