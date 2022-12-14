Andrea Bocelli, Imelda May, Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová on the Late Late Show line-up

Actors/musicians Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova at the Governor's Ball following the 80th Annual Academy Awards, held at The Highlands on February 24, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This Friday’s Late Late Show will be packed full of world-class musical talent with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, Glen Hansard, Imelda May and Markéta Irglová all set to perform.

Andrea Bocelli and his children Matteo and Virginia will be in studio to discuss family life, their faith, the magic of Christmas, their multigenerational talent, and they will sing two songs from their new festive album A Family Christmas.

Imelda May and Glen Hansard will talk about the annual busk on Grafton Street for the Simon Community and how they are bringing a flavour of it to a wider audience this year, on the new Sky Arts programme Christmas in Ireland with Imelda May and Friends. Hansard recently welcomed a new member to his family, and he will share his experiences of fatherhood and how it has changed him. Meanwhile, Imelda May will chat about acting, touring and coming home for Christmas.

Glen and Imelda will join forces to perform two special duets, including their take on the classic Fairytale of New York.

Hansard will also reunite with his Once co-star Markéta Irglová, to perform their Academy Award winning song Falling Slowly, 15 years after its release.

The festivities will continue with Irish comedian, writer and actor Seán Burke who will present a special Late Late Show Christmas Carol.

Meanwhike, Tik Tok sensation and new Blue Peter presenter Joel M will join Ryan and the audience, bringing a mixture of magic and illusion.