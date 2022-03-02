An Post to immortalise Irish female athletes in special stamp collection

An Post has unveiled a new booklet of six stamps celebrating some of Ireland’s leading Irish female athletes ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The athletes being honoured on the Irish Women in Sport stamps are Rachel Blackmore, Kellie Harrington, Katie Taylor, Sonia O’Sullivan, Ellen Keane and the Ireland Women’s Hockey team.

An Post said the stamps come at a time when the calibre of performance of Irish sportswomen is at “a particularly high point”, with athletes excelling at international level competition across a range of disciplines.

Last year, Rachael Blackmore became the first female top jockey at Cheltenham and the first female Aintree Grand National winner.

Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor are Olympic boxing gold medallists, and Taylor is a world professional titleholder.

Cork legend Sonia O’Sullivan is Ireland’s most successful female track and field athlete, winning 16 major World, European and Olympic medals.

Ellen Keane capped a memorable 14-year Paralympics journey by winning a gold medal last summer.

Meanwhile, the Ireland Women’s Hockey Team claimed silver medals at the 2018 World Cup and have again qualified for the finals in 2022.

The stamps were designed by Dublin studio Unthink and An Post said they have a “bold design, multi-coloured on metallic silver”.

Each athlete’s name appears in large font, behind a powerful sporting moment, captured by sports photojournalists from Irish agencies Inpho and Sportsfile and Getty Images.

Speaking at the unveiling of the stamps with members of the Irish Hockey Team at the GPO, junior minister Hildegard Naughton said the collection celebrates the achievements of Irish women in sport in Ireland on the world stage.

“It is especially fitting that these stamps will be issued by An Post ahead of International Women’s Day, which takes places this year on Tuesday, March 8,” she said.

“It is only right and proper that we celebrate the success of Irish women in sport and what better time to do it than to mark International Women’s Day. I for one have the utmost respect for the Irish women in sport who are key role models to young girls the length and breadth of the country.

"They demonstrate how strength, resilience and determination can pay off when you, or your team, set a goal and strive to achieve it. We have a lot to be proud of in Ireland when it comes to our female athletes who have led the way for women in sport on the global stage. Long may it last and here’s to boundless success for future generations of Irish women and girls.”

An Post has previously issued stamps marking the achievements of pioneering Irish women and women in literature, while future stamps will feature more sportswomen and mark the success, contribution and resilience of women across Irish society.

The launch of the latest collection comes as there have been a number of historic breakthroughs in women’s sport recently.

Leona Maguire made history last month by winning an LPGA Tour event, Maggie Farrelly became the first woman to referee in the Allianz Football League and Liverpool FC women’s captain, Niamh Fahey made her 100th appearance for the Republic of Ireland, joining only three other women in Ireland’s Centurion Club.

The booklet and cover envelope are available in all post offices and online at anpost.com/womeninsport from Thursday March 3.