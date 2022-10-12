An Post launches world’s first digital stamp

Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director, An Post Commerce alongside Louise McSharry, Tom Hyland and Paddy Smyth as An Post launch the Digital Stamp - the world’s first digital stamp with next-day delivery confirmation by text or email, marking a major digital advancement in postal services by Ireland’s national mails carrier.

An Post has today launched the world’s first digital stamp, which will offer next day delivery confirmation to Irish customers.

The organisation said the new service marks a “major digital advancement” in postal services for Ireland’s national mail carrier.

At €2 per stamp for regular envelopes, the digital stamps are more expensive than the traditional offering and they can be purchase on the An Post app.

After purchasing a digital stamps, customers will get instant access to a unique 12-digit code, via the app, which they can then handwrite onto their envelope or postcard where a traditional stamp would go.

An Post said customers will get “peace of mind” with notification of delivery when sending cards and letters within the Republic of Ireland.

While, next working day delivery is provided when posted in any post box by the latest collection time for delivery.

The postal service said the digital innovation is a response to increased customer demand for “speedy, easy-to-use, digitalised services to support them in their everyday lives”.

Des Morley, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, An Post said it is a “major step forward” in the digital transformation for its mail and parcel business.

"And marks the next step in our commitment to meeting the changing demands of our customers with accessible and easy to use innovative, digital services.

"Once the digital stamp code is created, our letter sorting technology recognises it as a ‘real live’ stamp as it’s processed for delivery, before the postperson scans it to send confirmation of delivery as it drop’s through the receiver’s letterbox,” he said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of An Post Commerce, Garrett Bridgeman, said the digital stamp “works for everyone”.

"Busy individuals who are time-poor and want to purchase stamps at a time and place that works for them; or last minute senders as well as need to post at irregular hours and may not have stamps to hand,” he added.

“The Digital Stamp is incredibly handy, it’s available anywhere and anytime in the An Post App and the confirmation of delivery provides great peace of mind to the customer. Our cutting edge sorting technology identifies only correctly acquired digital stamp codes. The Digital stamp the extensive range of beautiful physical stamps available at post offices, shops and online.”

A digital stamp for large (A4) envelopes is also available priced €3.80 per stamp.

The digital stamp only covers delivery within the Republic of Ireland and customers are reminded to always include a return address on the top left corner of every envelope.

An Post said its sorting technology will only process items with a verified correct digital stamp code – incorrect or illegible codes will be rejected and returned to sender.