exclusive ‘An e-scooter almost cost me my life... I don’t want to see them made legal here’

NI woman speaks for the first time about her horror accident and why so many ignore the law on our roads

Karmen Curley in hospital after her crash

Claire McNeilly

A Co Antrim teenager who sustained horrific injuries in an electric scooter accident in the United States has opened up about her terrifying ordeal and revealed that she is “very lucky to be alive”.

Newtownabbey native Karmen Curley, who is still suffering from the effects of that ordeal in California nearly three years ago, is vehemently against legislation to legalise these vehicles in Northern Ireland.

