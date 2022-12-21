An Cailín Ciúin shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at Oscars

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has been shortlisted for an Oscar for the Best International Feature Film.

The hugely successful Irish language film is among 15 films announced on the shortlist for the 95th Oscars.

The film was selected by the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) in August as Ireland's nominated film for the category.

Since then, Academy Awards members were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and had to view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

The next step is to whittle the numbers down to the final five that will compete for the Oscar at a ceremony in Los Angeles next March.

Based on Claire Keegan's novella Foster, An Cailín Ciúin has been described as an “intricate, deeply felt” coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

Set in rural Ireland in 1981, the film follows Cáit, played by Catherine Clinch, as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

She is welcomed with open arms by Eibhlín, played by Carrie Crowley, but her husband, portrayed by Andrew Bennett, keeps Cáit at arm’s length.

Slowly, however, a warmth grows within this makeshift family and Cáit begins to blossom in their care. But in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

An Cailín Ciúin was directed by Colm Bairéad and produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal.

Mr Bairéad said he and Ms Ní Chrualaoi are “absolutely thrilled” that the film has been shortlisted.

“We are particularly proud to be the first Irish-language film to have achieved this. What an historic moment for Irish-language cinema,” Mr Bairéad said.

“We feel privileged and honoured to continue to represent Ireland as An Cailín Ciúin bids to secure a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards.

“We couldn’t have made it this far without the incredible support of Screen Ireland, TG4, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the hard work and dedication of our distributors. Special thanks also to the Irish Film and Television Academy for its continued support and commitment and to the audiences who came in such record numbers to see our film so far”.

The film was funded through the Cine4 scheme from TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. The film is also in receipt of the Irish Government’s Section 481 tax incentive.

It has grossed over €1m at the box-office in Ireland and the UK becoming the most successful Irish-language film ever.

An Cailín Ciúin has won a number of awards since its premiere at Berlinale last February including the first domestic film named as best film of the year by Dublin Film Critic's Circle just last week, Best Cinematography at 2022 European Film Awards for Kate McCullough, seven IFTAs and numerous other awards from Sydney to Colorado.

The film will now go on to the next stage of the Oscar nominations where members of the Academy will select from the reduced list of contenders in the category to pick the final five nominees for the 2023 Oscars, which will take place on March 12.

TG4’s director general Alan Esslemont said he is “delighted” to hear the good news.

“I would like to congratulate Cleona and Colm, and everyone involved in any way with An Cailín Ciúin; the first ever Irish Language film to be shortlisted in Best International Film category,” he said.

“When TG4 began the Cine4 scheme with Screen Ireland and the BAI our vision was to win an Oscar for an Irish-Language film. Today's news brings us one step closer to that aim and is very encouraging for everybody in the Irish creative community. Comhghairdeas ó chroí.”