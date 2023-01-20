An Cailín Ciúin BAFTA nominee and Donegal’s Michael Murphy honoured by DCU

leona Ní Chrualaoi, producer of An Cailín Ciúin, pictured with her husband, director Colm Bairéad, at the DCU Alumni Awards. Picture: Kyran O'Brien/DCU

Esteemed DCU alumni including the BAFTA nominated producer behind An Cailín Ciúin and Donegal’s Michael Murphy have been honoured at the university’s annual Alumni Awards.

The ceremony was held at the Helix theatre this afternoon, and the recipients received their awards in front of friends and family.

The DCU Alumni Awards are presented to graduates who have made substantial achievements in their chosen fields, or who have contributed in a significant way to the social, artistic or economic development of Ireland.

This year’s winners include Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, producer of An Cailín Ciúin, who graduated from the BA in Journalism programme in 2001.

An Cailín Ciúin, has become the highest grossing Irish-language film of all time and, this week, was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Adapted Screenplay at the BAFTA Awards. Ms Ní Chrualaoi was joined at today’s ceremony by her husband Colm Bairéad who directed the film.

Expand Close Retired Donegal All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy at the DCU Alumni Awards. Picture: Kyran O'Brien/DCU / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Retired Donegal All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy at the DCU Alumni Awards. Picture: Kyran O'Brien/DCU

Also honoured was Donegal star Michael Murphy, who graduated from PE with Biology in DCU in 2013.

Murphy currently works as Head of Sport at Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal.

After 17 years with the county’s senior team, the forward announced his retirement late last year from inter-county football.

He famously led Jim McGuinness’ side to Donegal’s first All-Ireland in 20 years, when they overcame Mayo in 2012. Murphy was just 23 years old at the time. Throughout his career, he earned five Ulster titles, three All-Stars and scored over 200 points.

A spokesperson for DCU said this year awardees, “represent a diverse field of DCU graduates who have excelled across health care, law enforcement, Gaelic games, the arts and financial services”.