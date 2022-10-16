An additional 250 foster families needed annual to meet Ireland’s commitments

An additional 250 foster families need to be recruited each year to meet Ireland’s commitments, the head of Tusla has said.

The child and family agency’s chief executive Bernard Gloster said this year the sector has recruited “slightly more than we’re losing” for the first time since 2019, but more needs to be done to meet evolving demands.

“I would say given the separated children seeking international protection, the standard child protection children and care requirements, if we're to maintain a very high standard of staying above 90pc of children in State care being with foster families, of which Ireland is still a leader, we're probably going to need to be recruiting somewhere in the order of 250 foster families a year,” he said.

It comes as foster carers have voiced their frustration at the lack of an increase in the foster care allowance in the 2023 Budget. The allowance, which has not been increased since 2009, stands at €325 a week for a child under 12 years and €352 for older children. However, the Government did introduce a once-off double payment, which carers say is inadequate.

Mr Gloster said while most carers do not join the sector to make money, the allowance “does need to be addressed” and Tusla, the Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and his department are all “very supportive” of increasing the allowance.

“But I think it's in the context of an overall improvement for foster care this year… A lot of improvements will be made, there is no doubt in that. We have published and we will advocate and continue to advocate for a change to the allowance,” he told RTÉ’s This Week programme.

“To be fair to foster carers they themselves would often say they don't want this to become a binary issue of just about money. When the allowance originally started, it started as a maintenance support to help the foster carers to care for the children.

“It's a completely tax free allowance… It's also not a means testable allowance in terms of any of the Social Welfare Act payments that people receive, but there is no doubt it hasn’t kept step with time.”

Meanwhile, on October 7 the new Birth Information and Tracing Act was introduced. The act provides a right of access to birth certificates, birth and early life information for people who were adopted, boarded out, the subject of an illegal birth registration, or who otherwise have questions in relation to their origins.

As of Friday evening, almost 4,000 people had applied for the service, including 2,460 through Tusla, Mr Gloster said.

He described the act as “seminal” but warned that there could be “complex” journeys for some people as some historical records are of a “very poor quality”.