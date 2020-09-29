Amy disposal team deployed as pipe bomb found in housing estate

THE army disposal unit has been deployed and people have been evacuated from their homes after a pipe bomb was found outside a house..

The device was discovered placed on a gas box on one of the alleyways on the Moneymore housing estate in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Several residents were evacuated from their homes and emergency services are at the scene.

One local person said the incident could have ended in tragedy.

They said: "It was discovered by pure luck around half nine, it was on a gas box on the street so you can just imagine tell devastation if it had exploded."

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardai are at an incident in the Moneymore estate where a device has been located.

"The army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit has been called in and the area has been sealed off"

Online Editors