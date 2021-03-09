‘Among the safest places for people to gather’ – bishops call for easing of restrictions on church congregations

Catholic bishops have strongly rebuked the Government over its failure to respond to their concerns over current funeral restrictions, which they said are causing “untold grief to many families”.

In a statement issued as the Irish hierarchy held its Spring General Meeting, the bishops said that despite assurances from Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a February19 meeting with four archbishops that their concerns “would be given serious consideration”, they said they had received no response so far.

Earlier today, the bishops made an “urgent appeal” that the easing of restrictions from Level 5 should include the restoration of public worship in a safe and limited way.

“We strongly believe that people’s freedom to worship publicly should be restored as soon as the current Level 5 restrictions begin to be eased.”

They said it was “particularly painful” for Christians to be deprived, for the second year running, of the public expression of their faith during the most sacred time of Holy Week and Easter, despite it being “clearly demonstrated that church buildings are among the safest places for people to gather,” they stated.

The ongoing “severe restrictions” on the number of mourners permitted to attend funeral masses, which is currently limited to ten “places immense burdens on grieving families, compounding the pain of their loss,” the hierarchy stated.

Calling for the number to be increased with immediate effect, they noted that in Northern Ireland the number permitted at funerals hadn’t been reduced below 25.

On the issue of the restoration of public worship, the Catholic hierarchy said that: “For people of faith not to be free to worship until regulations return to Level 2, whilst many other restrictions are eased, is seen as particularly distressing and unjust.”

They said an easing of restrictions would give a sense of hope and consolation to many in the Church in line with the central message of Easter.

“These measures would be a substantial support to the wellbeing of individuals and parish communities, and ultimately serve the common good of all.”

They have encouraged Catholics to make their views known to their own TDs and local representatives. The bishops also recommended the postponement of communion and confirmation ceremonies.

Separately, a top Vatican prelate who is a close collaborator of Pope Francis, has said that even if the pandemic has limited people’s ability to publicly exercise their faith, they should recall the inspiring example of Japan’s ‘hidden Christians’, who managed to keep their faith alive despite the ban for two hundred years.

“In the midst of restrictions, it’s the families, the lay people, especially the mothers and the grandmothers who passed on the faith. They were creative,” Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Prefect of the Vatican’s Evangelisation office said.

Speaking to media ahead of delivering his 2021 annual Trócaire/St Patrick’s College Maynooth Lenten lecture on ‘Caring for the human family and our common home’, the Filipino prelate recognised that the pandemic has brought “a lot of suffering”.

The mission does not stop, he said – the question is “how do we do it in a changed situation?”

