American YouTuber who explains military complexities of Ukraine war reveals Co Antrim roots

An American YouTuber who explains the military complexities of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revealed his surprising Northern Irish roots in a new video.

Ryan McBeth (47), who is based in Maryland, Washington DC, runs RyanBethProgramming, a YouTube video channel which now specialises in military information.

His account grew massively in popularity last year with viewers wanting to learn more about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from someone with a military background.

His talent for simple explanations of the complex military history of the two countries has led him to have over half a million subscribers and millions of views on his channel.

In a recent video, the popular YouTuber caught viewers by surprise by referencing his family connection to Lisburn, Co Antrim.

“It’s funny, I’ve actually done a video on my family being from Northern Ireland and being called the ‘wrong kind of Irish’,” said Mr McBeth, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph from the US..

Born in Lindenwold, New Jersey, Mr McBeth says his family’s Northern Ireland roots can be traced back to the 1930s, making him third generation Northern Irish.

“From what I understand, my grandfather came to America from Lisburn in the 1930s but I’m not entirely sure.

“One thing you need to understand about Americans is that if you have an Irish last name, you do everything you think is Irish. It’s an American affliction,” he laughed.

Mr McBeth says his heritage has caused him some issues in the past.

“When I was serving, my squad leader who was American but also a Catholic didn’t treat me very well (when he found out about my background).

“He called me ‘the wrong kind of Irish’ because I was Irish Protestant, though I was able to prove myself, and became aware it was because I was a new private and not because I was a Protestant.”

Ryan joined the US military shortly after high school as a way to help pay for his college education in computer science. He served in Iraq and was able to complete his university education while also exploring his interest in everything military.

“In America, the military is one way people can achieve their college dreams. If you can’t get the money from your father, you ask your uncle… Uncle Sam,” he said.

It’s this background which led him to pivot his YouTube channel — which began as a way to help people through job interviews for computer programming — to warfare and conflict expertise.

“I did two videos shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and my channel just exploded in popularity,” he said. “A lot of my videos are on the invasion, I think it’s important because most people in America have never served in the military. and it makes people really susceptible to propaganda . But someone who has served in the military can think, ‘We wouldn’t actually do that’ and a good example of that is Russia’s accusations of Ukraine’s random shelling.

“This means I can help educate someone on why someone would or would not do something, based on my military knowledge,” he said.

While he admits he understands the military history of Northern Ireland was “political”, it’s not a territory he enters into in his own work.

“I understand what happened was political, but I rarely talk about politics on my channel — politics is pretty boring for me.

“I have actually brought up some of the military tactics in Northern Ireland in some of my videos — though I get immediately corrected from everyone in Northern Ireland who tells me I don’t know what I’m talking about.”