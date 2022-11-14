Amazon is planning to lay off around 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, the New York Times has reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Amazon employs more than 5,000 people in Ireland directly but are responsible for 3,700 indirect jobs in the country, the company said recently.

It’s unclear if the layoffs will affect Irish employees.

Amazon recently grew its workforce in Ireland by 500 this year following the opening of its first fulfilment centre in the country at Baldonnell business park in Dublin in August.

The 58,000m2 centre holds millions of items to be picked, packed and shipped to customers across Ireland, as well as the rest of Europe. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar toured the new facility last month and heralded its opening as “an important investment in our country”.

The job cuts will focus on the e-commerce giant's devices unit, which houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources, according to the report, which also said the total number of layoffs remains fluid.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of December 31 last year, Amazon had more than 1.6m full-time and part-time employees and had recently said it would freeze hiring to corporate workforce for the next few months.

The news comes just weeks after Amazon warned of a slowdown in growth for the busy holiday season when it generates the highest sales, saying consumers and businesses had less money to spend due to rising prices.

Amazon is the latest US company to make deep cuts to its employee base to brace for a potential economic downturn.

Last week, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13pc of its workforce, to rein in costs. Others include Elon Musk-owned Twitter Inc, Microsoft Corp and Snap Inc .

Shares of Amazon, which have lost about 40pc of their value so far this year amid a broader tech selloff, briefly pared losses and were last trading down 2.4pc at $98.38.

(Additional reporting from Reuters)