Alternative wedding venue cancels Valentine’s glamping breaks after gardaí raise concerns

A wedding venue in Co Westmeath which had been advertising glamping trips for Valentine’s weekend cancelled all bookings after gardaí called to the premises.

Mount Druid, which originally started out as a glamping site in 2012 and now hosts alternative weddings, was promoting overnight stays for couples and families living within 5km.

Under Level 5 restrictions, hotels and other accommodation may only open for essential non-social purposes and non-tourist purposes. People are allowed to travel 5km for exercise.

Mount Druid owner Adrian Murphy said he thought it was safe to open to locals as the glamping pods are well spread out and all communal areas were closed.

“We had 70 weddings booked in for 2020 and only six went ahead,” he told Independent.ie.

“We also had a lot of weddings booked in for this year that have been cancelled, so we’re looking at nearly two years of no income and we decided to do the Valentine’s weekend glamping offer within the 5km restriction.

“Gardaí told us that the 5km is for exercise purposes only and they were worried about it. People were desperately disappointed when we cancelled”.

In an Instagram post on January 24, Mount Druid said: “Spending Valentine’s Day in lockdown? Fed up with nowhere to go, nothing to do? We feel you! That’s why we have decided to open for glamping on Valentine’s Day. We have implemented heightened Covid restrictions and there will be a limited number of spaces available.

“Obviously, per Government guidelines, we can only take bookings from people within our 5km radius.”

Mr Murphy said the glamping units are all between 20 and 30 metres apart and customers would have had to stick to their own bubble.

“We are gutted to be honest as we have lost substantial money. We did our first wedding in 2012. We built the place up from scratch. There doesn't seem to be any rationale for not allowing the glamping as you are out in the open. There's nobody meeting each other, there’s 100 acres of land.”

People can only travel further than 5km if it is for essential purposes such as work, food shopping, collecting a prescription, attending court or a health appointment, to visit a grave or to attend a wedding or funeral.

Mr Murphy said the Government announcement on extending lockdown “offered no comfort” to the hospitality sector.

“I felt like throwing my phone through the window to be honest with you.”

The businessman, who is a father of six, said he opened two takeaway pizzerias last year to try generate some income.

“That's the upside, that we had the ability to do that. I feel sorry for people who don't have light at the end of the tunnel.”

