Almost three quarters of childcare workers set for pay rise in ‘historic’ new wage deal with 10-20pc increase

Almost three quarters of childcare staff are set for a pay hike after an “historic” new wage deal was signed off today.

The agreement means legally-binding minimum rates of up to €17.25 an hour will apply to 27,000 workers from next week.

Half of employees’ pay is expected to rise by 10pc or more, while the wages of a fifth of workers is expected to increase by at least 20pc.

The government’s new “core funding” scheme for the sector means providers must commit to freeze fees for parents in return for increases in funding to support services and wages, from September 15.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, said he accepted proposals for new employment regulation orders for the early years sector today.

The employment regulation orders will provide the first minimum rates of pay for roles in the early learning and childcare sector.

It is estimated that 73pc of staff working in early learning and childcare are set for a pay increase following the agreement.

The pay increases are supported through a €221m government ‘core funding scheme’, which was announced by Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman in the last budget.

New minimum pay rates range from €13 for early years educators and school age childcare practitioners to €17.25 for graduate managers.

Early years lead educators and school age childcare coordinators will be entitled to €14 an hour, while the basic rate is €15.15 an hour for graduate early years lead educators and school age childcare coordinators.

Deputy managers’ minimum rate is €15.17 and hour, and it is €16.50 for managers.

“I am very pleased to approve these employment regulation orders which will commence on September 15,” said Minister English.

“The proposals submitted to me will apply to some 27,000 staff and are a welcome acknowledgement of the importance of the work carried out by everyone working in the early learning and childcare sector”.

Siptu members welcomed the establishment of the employment regulation order.

Early years teacher and Siptu activist, Deborah Reynolds, said the signing of the employment regulation order marks an historic day for the profession.

“After years of campaigning, we finally have our first pay deal,” she said.

“Thousands of early years professionals will see a pay increase that will end poverty wages and set us on a path to professional pay and recognition.”

She said the profession is 98pc female.

“We educate and care for tens of thousands of children every day yet our profession has been one of the lowest paid jobs in Ireland,” she said.

She said up to now a majority of early years educators have earned below the living wage of €12.90 an hour.

Siptu head of organising, Darragh O’Connor, said low pay has caused a staffing crisis in early years as services struggle to recruit and retain staff.

“This pay deal, and future pay increases, mean that early years professionals can plan to stay in their chosen profession in the long term,” he said.

He said the average rate of pay for an early years educator with a QQI Level 5 qualification of €11.57 per hour will rise to a minimum of €13 an hour.

In addition, he said the average rate of pay for an early years room leader with a QQI Level 8 is €13.21 per hour. “This will rise to a minimum of €15.50 per hour,” he said.

“This our first pay deal, not our last,” he said. “The campaign for recognition, respect and professional pay and conditions will continue.”

Minister O’Gorman said early years educators and school-age childcare practitioners need their pay and conditions to reflect the importance of the work they do. “Today’s announcement is an historic first step towards that,” he said.

He said low pay and conditions as well as limited opportunities for progression has made it difficult to attract and retain staff, and it is the staff who are key to the quality of children’s experiences.

“Through these first employment regulation orders for the sector, I hope that early years educators and school-age childcare practitioners can now see a real future for themselves in a job that gives so much to children, their families and to society more broadly,” he said.

“I would like to acknowledge the independent nature of the Labour Court and Joint Labour Committee process and the hard work of its members in negotiating the pay and conditions for employees in the early learning and childcare sector”.

The Programme for Government committed to support the establishment of a Joint Labour Committee in the childcare sector and the drawing up of an employment regulation order.

A total of €138m has been included in core funding to improve rates of pay across all roles in the sector, and a further €38m is a “graduate premium” for lead educators and managers.