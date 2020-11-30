Almost half of us say life has changed for the better during Covid pandemic

Respondents said they now had more quality time to spend with loved ones

Nearly one-in-two people in Ireland say Covid-19 has changed their lives for the better in some way, particularly allowing them to spend more quality time with loved ones, but also in improved finances.

The unexpected up side comes despite more than one-in-three of the population saying they are low and feeling more downhearted than during the economic recession, with an even higher toll on the 18-34 year age group.

Nearly one-in-two of us also think it could be one to two years before we are anywhere back to normal.

The figures from the Central Statistics Office - which fed into the Government’s decision to exit lockdown - found 51pc of women and 38.4pc of men said some aspects of their lives have improved.

As age increased, the percentage reporting a positive change decreased, declining from 58.3pc for those aged 18-34 to 15.9pc for those aged 70 years and over.

Almost three-in-10 reported more quality time with the people they live with as an aspect of their lives that has changed for the better. Almost two-in-ten reported ‘Improved finances’ while 14.5pc reported having ‘more free time’ for hobbies.

Read More

In November, more than one-in-three rated their overall life satisfaction as ‘low’. This compares with 29.6pc in April and 8.7pc in 2018. Respondents aged 18-34 reported the lowest levels of overall life satisfaction with 42.1pc having a ‘low’ overall life-satisfaction rating.

The percentage of respondents who felt downhearted or depressed all or most of the time - in the four-week period prior to interview - doubled between April and November from 5.5pc to 11.5pc.

Women were twice as likely to report they felt downhearted or depressed all or most of the time - 15.5pc compared with 7.3pc of men.

Analysis by age shows that respondents aged 18 to 34 were most likely to report being downhearted or depressed all or most of the time - increasing from 11.1pc in April 2020. Those aged 55-69 and 70 years and over were least likely to report being downhearted and depressed.

Fewer than 7pc of respondents believe that, within the next six months, their lives will return to something like it was before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

Nearly a third believe it will be between six and 12 months, but 45.3pc think it will be between one and two years and 11.2pc believe it will be two years or more before this happens. Just over 4pc believe their lives will never return to normal.

Commenting on the results, statistician Claire Burke said: “The findings of the survey serve to highlight the impact that Covid-19 is having on society.”

More than 71pc of respondents believed the Level 5 response was ‘appropriate’, 18.3pc felt it was ‘too extreme’ while 10.2pc believed it was ‘not sufficient’.

Analysis by age shows that the likelihood of a respondent feeling the Level 5 response was ‘appropriate’ increased with age. Almost two-thirds of those aged 18-34 said Level 5 was ‘appropriate’ and this rises to 88.2pc for those aged 70 years and over.

Conversely, the likelihood of a respondent feeling the Level 5 response was ‘too extreme’ decreased with age, falling from 23.1pc for those aged 18-34 to 5.2pc for those aged 70 years and over.

Read More





Online Editors