Almost 90pc of loyalists don’t support Belfast Agreement: poll

Almost nine in 10 loyalists no longer support the Belfast Agreement, according to a survey.

The poll of more than 1,000 loyalists showed 86pc had dropped their support for the 1998 peace deal.

Nearly 95pc of loyalists surveyed by the Let’s Talk Loyalism group said they believe republicans get preferential treatment from the police.

Respondents from across Northern Ireland completed the inaugural Loyalist Engagement survey, with 80pc of those polled believing unionism should pull out of the North/South Ministerial Council.

Nine out of 10 said Chief Constable Simon Byrne should resign and 92pc said the PSNI’s handling of Bobby Storey’s funeral has decreased their confidence in policing.

The group engaged with 1,020 participants and set out the findings in a 43-page report released on Monday.

Let’s Talk Loyalism member Stacey Graham said: “The feeling that no one is listening is widely held within loyalist working class communities.

“Time and time again, our voices aren’t being heard by politicians and policy makers, and even when being ‘listened’ to it is often through a filter; a filter of the listeners’ own needs or views which can often distort what they are hearing.

“This has led to increased feelings of alienation and marginalisation.”

The Shankill Road community worker added that “the alienation and marginalisation of loyalists has been compounded by the absence of the ‘peace dividend’ and consequently, as a new political and societal order is established, loyalist communities are effectively left behind.”

Despite Ms Graham being one of the most prominent members of the organisation, only 13pc of those who took part were women.

In keeping with the findings of the LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph released at the weekend, which put the TUV at 14pc, ahead of the DUP, the loyalist survey also indicated that 50pc of those who responded would vote for the TUV in the next election, with a drop in numbers of those traditionally voting DUP.

The DUP would be second, with 12.7pc of the loyalist vote, according to the poll. The UUP would be in third place, receiving 11.9pc of loyalist first preference votes.

Almost 92pc of those surveyed think that the Northern Ireland Protocol and subsequent Irish Sea border also present the risk of a return to violence here, and 98pc view the Protocol as a threat to the region’s position within the union.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “The Engagement Survey by Let’s Talk Loyalism is a very worthwhile exploration of Protestant-Unionist-Loyalist opinion, showing again that many are ahead of their current elected politicians in terms of appreciating the real danger and purpose of the iniquitous Protocol. Hence, the appetite for change.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was “a detailed survey that is both revealing, at times counterintuitive as well as challenging”.

He added: “It is important to listen and engage honestly where UUP views differ in order to explain why they differ.”

The Loyalist Communities Council, which represents the views of the three main loyalist paramilitary groupings, said: “The results, particularly in relation to unionist views of the NI Protocol, confirm the actions taken to date by the LCC in opposing the Protocol; particularly in our withdrawal of support for the Belfast Agreement.”