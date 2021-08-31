| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Almost 90pc of loyalists don’t support Belfast Agreement: poll

Poll: Stacey Graham of Let&rsquo;s Talk Loyalism which carried out the survey. Credit: Liam McBurney Expand

Close

Poll: Stacey Graham of Let&rsquo;s Talk Loyalism which carried out the survey. Credit: Liam McBurney

Poll: Stacey Graham of Let’s Talk Loyalism which carried out the survey. Credit: Liam McBurney

Poll: Stacey Graham of Let’s Talk Loyalism which carried out the survey. Credit: Liam McBurney

Almost nine in 10 loyalists no longer support the Belfast Agreement, according to a survey.

The poll of more than 1,000 loyalists showed 86pc had dropped their support for the 1998 peace deal.

Nearly 95pc of loyalists surveyed by the Let’s Talk Loyalism group said they believe republicans get preferential treatment from the police.

Most Watched

Privacy