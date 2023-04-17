Almost 900 prisoners return home in Yemen war swap

Prisoners leave a plane chartered by the Red Cross at Yemen’s Marib Airport, amid a swap between two sides in the country's conflict. Photo: Ali Owidha/Reuters

The three-day operation, which started on Friday, was the most significant prisoner exchange in Yemen since the Saudi-led coalition and their rivals, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, released more than 1,000 detainees in October 2020.

The UN-brokered deal involved the release of more than 700 detained Houthis, and more than 180 other prisoners, including Saudi and Sudanese troops fighting with the Saudi-led coalition.

The Red Cross said it “worked tirelessly to reunite about 900 former detainees with their families”, describing the prisoner exchange as a “positive step toward peace and reconciliation in Yemen”.