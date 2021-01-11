Almost 75pc of childcare graduates employed in sector after a year

Almost three quarters of 2017 early learning care graduates were employed in their sector in the first year after qualifying.

According to new figures from the CSO, 73pc of early learning graduates get a job in the sector within a year, which is up from 59pc for those who graduated in 2013.

Statistician Anthony Kiernan said: “Among 2017 graduates, 84pc found substantial employment one year after graduation.

“This is an increase of 18 percentage points compared to 2013 graduates one year after graduation."

However, he noted that: “A third of graduates who worked in the early learning care sector had more than one job in the first year after graduation.”

The median weekly earnings among all 2017 graduates from early learning care courses was around €340. This varied according to the sector that graduates worked in.

“Graduates that found work in the early learning care sector had median weekly earnings of €345, while those working in non-early learning care health and education sectors had slightly higher earnings of €360 per week.,” Mr Kiernan said.

“Those working in all other sectors (neither early learning care, nor health or education) had the lowest weekly earnings of €305 per week.

“Earnings were found to depend strongly on the NFQ level of a graduate’s qualification,” he said.

“Among those graduating with a Level 8 degree in 2017 the median weekly earnings in the first year was €395, which was €100 per week greater than for those graduating with a Level 5 qualification in the same year.”

Statistician Kieran Culhane said : “The analysis carried out in this report is based on the Educational Longitudinal Database (ELD), which is a framework for analysing graduate outcomes and learner pathways using administrative data.

“This framework is produced by matching datasets from the education sector to other public-sector datasets which describe graduate outcomes in subsequent years.”

This is the fifth report that the CSO has produced using the ELD, and the first to involve a detailed examination of a specific field of study.

“These reports are examples of the policy-relevant research projects the CSO are developing as part of the CSO’s leadership role of the Irish Statistical System,” Mr Culhane said.

“Our goal is to maximise the variety and volume of data available to provide high quality information to the Government, businesses and citizens.”

Irish Independent