Almost €60k raised for Galway woman left badly injured after being hit by car in Australia

Almost €60,000 has been raised for a young Galway woman who was left in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Brisbane, Australia.

Chloe Murphy is now out of ICU following the incident in early December but her long road to recovery continues.

"We got the worst possible news which nobody ever wants to get,” her aunt Tina wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"Anyone who knows Chloe knows she was the life and soul everywhere she went.

"She lived life to the fullest and we want to get her back doing that again. She is loved by so many people and we as a family love her so so much and just want her to get better.

“Anybody who can help out in anyway we would really appreciate it as it's going to be an expensive time,” she added.

"Chloe we love you so so much please keep fighting as you are a fighter. Thank you to everyone.”

The Galway native is currently recovering from the crash, with aunt Tina saying she is “already defying and overcoming” expectations as she pushes through treatment, physio appointments and speech and language therapy.

Almost €60k has so far been raised, with the goal set at €100k to support Chloe in her recovery.

"She's been through so much & her little body is suffering but she continues to make both us & the doctors laugh & is even dancing away in her bed,” her mum Nora said.

Chloe’s local community has rallied around the young woman, paying tribute and sending well wishes to the Kinvara student.

"Thinking of you all at this difficult time and sending prayers for Chloe,” one donor said.

"Thoughts and prayers with you Tommy and Nora. Chloe is very resilient and will bounce back please god. Speedy recovery Chloe,” another added.

The thousands of donations are hoped to bolster special events organised in her local Kinvara.

A number of events have been set up to fundraise for her rehabilitation, with her town hosting a benefit Chloe in early February.

The GoFundMe for Chloe’s recovery can be found here.