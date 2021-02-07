Almost 50pc increase in those willing to share personal data to fight Covid-19

There’s been an almost 50pc increase in the number of people willing to share their personal data to combat Covid-19, according to a new survey from DCU.

The study looked at Irish attitudes towards privacy during the Covid-19 pandemic, and found a 47pc increase in those willing to share personal data.

Before the pandemic, only around 14pc of people were willing to share information like their location, contacts and medical data. Now, that figure stands at 61pc.

Over 1,000 people across Ireland took part in the survey, and although there has been an increase in people who would give out their private data, there are still some concerns.

The study identified that some are worried about what happens to data after the HSE’s Covid tracker app is uninstalled, and the involvement of commercial entities.

Researchers also found that despite the EU’s strong position on data protection and privacy, many members of the public still do not view that as a legal reality.

Lead principal investigator Dr Irina Tal commented on the concerns of the public, saying: “At least some of the respondents feel that they are sacrificing their privacy and they need to know that this sacrifice is worthwhile.”

“Hence, they’d like more data showing the efficiency of the application. Publishing this data, showing more app success stories would reinforce the trust in the app and its adoption.”

She added that: “Many noted the HSE’s efforts around transparency of data processing and publishing the data protection impact assessment of the app.”

Also worth noting is that 13pc of respondents remained extremely concerned about how their data will be used, with 41pc saying they’re moderately concerned. This concern mainly comes from a lack of trust in the government and institutions that manage data.

Of all the institutions listed, the HSE was the most trusted, while private players involved were the least trusted.

In total, 62pc of people said that they had used or are currently using the Covid-19 tracker app, with 30pc saying they are “worried that the app will be used as a tool of surveillance beyond the scope of Covid-19.”

They are also “worried about the implications this app will have on [their] privacy and data protection”. Moreover, 42pc of the respondents that used or are using the app are concerned about what happens with their information once they stopped using the app.

