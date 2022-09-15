Almost 4,000 childcare services sign new State core funding contracts which will freeze fees from September last year

Almost 4,000 childcare services (90pc) have signed new State core funding contracts which means that fees charged to parents will remain unchanged from September last year.

The funding will see a freeze in childcare fees for 200,000 families around the country and improved pay and conditions for around 25,000 childcare workers.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman today launched “Together for Better” the new funding model for early learning and childcare.

“Not empty promises or buzzwords,” he said he announced the new funding model for Early Learning Care (ELC) and School Age Children (SAC) providers.

The ‘Together for Better’ funding model includes the new €221 million Core Funding scheme with 90pc of services across the country - almost 4,000 - signed up to receive funding as of today.

“I know this will impact over 25,000 staff in the sector who are applying for pay increases and 200,000 children and their families who stand to benefit from greater affordability and the greater quality of services.

“It has enabled pay increases for over 70pc of staff in the sector and it is contributing to significant increases in the capacity of the sector in terms of the level of provisioning offered to families,” said Minister O’Gorman at the launch today.

The funding requires new pay rates to be enforced as per the new minimum rates negotiated by the Joint Labour Committee.

One of the major conditions child care providers must meet in order to receive the funding is to freeze parental prices at September 2021 rates, this also means not charging for services that were included in the previous fees.

For example, if meals were included in the fee, they cannot now be charged individually.

This, Mr O’Gorman said, will result in improved affordability for parents by ensuring that fees do not increase in this “inflationary environment”.

“Up to now there has been some significant limitations in what that public funding has been able to achieve, particularly in relation to high parental fees and generally poor terms and conditions for staff," he said.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth says that this funding will allow investment in the sector to reach expenditure of at least €1 billion by 2028.

“Which we are well on our way to achieve. But I do want to state that that is not the limit to my ambition for my mission for public investments in the sector,” said Minister O’Gorman.

Together for Better joins three major elements, the Early Childhood Care and Education programme (ECCE), the National Childcare Scheme, and Core Funding.

Core Funding was first announced in Budget 2022 with a full year allocation of €221 million and will be allocated based largely on capacity, operating hours and age group of children.

According to the Department, this funding model comes amid record number of childcare providers increasing their operating hours or number of child places being offered.

This has seen a 261pc increase in childcare providers applying for a ‘change in circumstance’ on the Tusla register when compared to 2021 – this can include change in operating hours or number of children.

The Department also clarified that while some services will see an increase in funding, none will see a decrease.

“I don't want any service to be faced with financial sustainability issues, and I'm fully committed to working with any such service to support them in delivering early learning and childcare for the public good,” said Minister O’Gorman.

The Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP) had protested the Core Funding three times in the past months, which they said had left ECCE services without viability and funding.

Giving their reaction, Elaine Dunne FECP chairperson said: “Today is a momentous day for the whole sector, we all delighted to see it. A day that history will never forget.

“But the government and Minister O’Gorman need to address the ECCE capitation for all children. Capitation should be raised to €76 per child, which would cost the Government around €30 million.

"But this should not take away from today, because today really is a massive step forward,” Ms Dunne told the Irish Independent.