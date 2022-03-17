Almost 300 first-time buyer families apply for just 16 affordable new homes in Dublin

The homes cost between a minimum of €245,600 and a maximum of €285,300, a discount of 10pc to 20pc of the market value. Stock image

Nearly 300 people have applied to enter a lottery for 16 affordable houses being built in south Dublin.

The three-bedroom duplexes are a pilot scheme in the Kilcarbery Grange development in Clondalkin under the South Dublin County Council’s first estate built under the new affordable housing scheme.

The homes cost between a minimum of €245,600 and a maximum of €285,300, a discount of 10pc to 20pc of the market value.

Applications opened on March 1 to first-time buyers with a household income of up to €73,362.

293 applications were received by the closing date last Friday and are now being assessed by the council.

The homes are being built beside 120-hectare Corkagh Park, which is one of the biggest in Dublin.

The council will take an equity stake with the share depending on the reduction from the market rates which ranges from 10pc to 20pc.

Half of the 16 homes have been calculated as having a market value of €307,000, with the remainder valued at €317,000.

The Kilcarbery Grange scheme consists of 1,034 homes in total being developed by Adwood, a joint venture of the Maplewood and Grandbrind Groups, with the council.

Under the deal, which involves public land, 70pc will be sold privately and 30pc for public housing including affordable, social and cost rental.

Eligible buyers must have mortgage approval in place and the household must have at least three members to be eligible.

Half of the homes will be reserved for applicants who have been living in the south Dublin administrative area for a minimum of 12 months.

Eligible applicants will be chosen by a computerised draw.

The 16 homes are expected to be completed and ready for occupation by June and are the first of 50 affordable homes planned for sale at Kilcarbery.