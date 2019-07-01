Almost 2,000 women waiting for gynaecologist appointment in Galway

More than 1,800 women are waiting for a gynaecologist appointment at Galway University Hospital, according to recent figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Of that figure, 357 are waiting a year or more to be seen.

Saolta University Health Care Group, which oversees Galway University Hospital and six other hospitals across Connacht and Ulster. Saolta did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Almost 30,000 women are waiting nationally for a gynaecologist appointment, marking a 4.4pc increase from this time last year and 43pc increase since 2014.

Pauline O’Reilly, a Green Party councillor for Galway West, said: “The delays experienced by women accessing essential services, particularly for gynaecogical services, is completely unacceptable and a symptom of wider issues within the HSE. The government has not advanced Slaintecare, despite cross party support and has itself admitted that the overruns in relation to the Children's Hospital are likely to impact on regional hospitals.”

O’Reilly continued: “We need to provide additional community infrastructure such as prioritising primary care facilities in Moycullen and to develop other facilities around the county to ensure that women and all patients receive care in non-hospital surroundings where possible to ensure that UHG has the resources to deal with essential hospital services. The lack of primary care and of investment in regional hospitals is evident from the pressure on gynecology [sic]. We need this community first approach which is a cost effective, people first approach to health. Women are telling me that they are incredibly fearful given the delays in relation to gynecology on top of the cervical check tragedies. They feel let down by a lack of government action.”

The figures come as the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) launched a video series today as part of the #CareCantWait campaign featuring former Masters of the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dr Rhona Mahony and Dr Peter Boylan, and Professor Alf Nicholson, RCSI Professor of Paediatrics and consultant paediatrician at Temple Street Children’s Hospital. The campaign calls on the government to address consultant shortages in the health service.

The IHCA blames the wait times on Ireland having the lowest level of consultants working in the health service, 43% below the EU average. In addition, almost one in five permanent consultant posts in the HSE are either unfilled or filled by temporary staff.

Speaking on the campaign and the issue of waiting lists, Mahony said that “waiting lists have a huge impact on quality of life”. She continued: “There are so many simple procedures that can change a life and radically improve a patient’s quality of life. Not to be able to offer that to patients, in a country like Ireland, is really quite distressing, mainly for patients, but also for those charged with giving care.”

Nicholson called waiting times that exceeded six months “very unacceptable”. “Sadly, at the moment our wait times are well above that,” he noted.

Across the country, more than 2,400 women have waited at least a year and a half for a gynaecologist appointment. Alongside Galway University Hospital, 3,838 are waiting for a gynaecology appointment in the Rotunda Hospital. Meanwhile, 3,130 are waiting at Tallaght Hospital and Letterkenny Hospital has a waiting list of 1,773.

Over 556,000 people are waiting for outpatient appointments across all areas of care, according to waiting list figures from the end of May.

