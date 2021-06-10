Almost 200 Irish women travelled to the UK for an abortion in 2020

Almost 200 women travelled from Ireland to the UK for an abortion in 2020, new statistics have revealed.

Figures released by the UK government outlined that approximately 565 people from both the Republic of Ireland and the North travelled to England and Wales to avail of abortion services last year.

A total of 943 abortions were carried out where the person gave an address not in England or Wales. A total of 20.6pc of these said they were resident in the Republic – a tally of 194 women.

The Irish Family Planning Association said the publication of the figures gives a “damning picture of the exclusion of women from access to care in Ireland.”

"While most women who needed abortion care were able to access it at home, the law forced others to risk exposure to COVID-19 by travelling to England and Wales during the pandemic,” the IFPA said.

Commenting on the publication of the UK statistics, Niall Behan, IFPA CEO, said: “The government imposed travel restrictions to protect public health.

“But 194 women who could not access care under the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 had no other option but to risk exposure and travel to the UK for abortion care.”

“While the overall number of women who travelled dropped between 2019 and 2020, there was no decrease in the number of those seeking abortion care due to complex foetal anomalies.

Mr Behan said: “A principal reason for introducing abortion care was to end the unacceptable cruelty of forcing people to travel to another state for abortion services.

“In 2020, travelling abroad became its own health risk. Yet these women were forced by the law to leave the State to access health services in the UK, with heightened anxiety, stress, insecurity and expense during the pandemic.”

“The UK statistics show a clear unmet need for abortion care in Ireland,” he added.

"This will still be cruel, inhumane and degrading, an unacceptable infringement on women’s right to respect for reproductive autonomy and self-determination.”