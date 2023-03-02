AIB representatives are set to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform today.

Almost 1,900 AIB customers who had difficulty repaying loans had them reduced by over 90pc, according to figures provided by the bank.

AIB said the figure represents just over 1pc of an estimated 150,000 customers who were assisted by its debt support unit in returning to a sustainable financial position after they had difficulty repaying agreed loans in the past.

Majority State-owned AIB disclosed the data in its opening statement to members of the Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The statement was issued ahead of a scheduled appearance by AIB representatives before the committee this afternoon to discuss the bank’s debt write down policy.

It follows the revelations that Kilkenny hurling star DJ Carey received a substantial write-down on his debts.

AIB secured a High Court judgment for €9.5m in 2011 arising from loans secured on properties he had at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny and the K Club in Kildare.

The bank received about €1.7m from the sale of the golf properties, and the bank subsequently agreed a payment of €60,000 in full and final settlement of the remaining debt — amounting to a write-down of around 80pc.

AIB will not answer specific questions about Mr Carey’s deal today as it "is not permitted under law with respect to customer confidentiality to reveal or discuss details of any particular account or customer transaction".

AIB head of retail Jim O’Keeffe will tell the committee that around 150,000 customers have been supported by deals with the Financial Solutions Group (FSG), which was established more than 10 years ago.

However, only a small portion of those received near-total debt forgiveness.

"The number of borrowers, other than those who went through a bankruptcy or insolvency process, who have received a reduction of over 90pc of their loan amounted to circa 1,900. Compared to the circa 150,000 customer resolutions already referenced, this represents a ratio of just over 1pc."

The 1,900 customers whose debts were written down by over 90pc do not include those who went through a bankruptcy or insolvency process.

In its statement, the bank said it has been aware of the recent commentary about its approach to supporting customers in difficulty and the policies underpinning this.

It said “many aspects of the commentary have been incomplete and have not presented the full picture”.

"We have maintained our position that we are not enabled or entitled to discuss the details of any particular account regardless of the historic or current relationship with the customer involved,” AIB added.

Mr O'Keeffe will tell the committee there are "robust criteria" for any debt write-down.

He will say that they are based on individual circumstances and a full disclosure of a customer’s financial affairs including assets and income and “any other relevant information required by the bank”.