Almost 16 million children across the EU at risk of poverty

Ireland had one of the largest disimprovements in the risk of poverty among children over the last decade. Stock image

There are almost 15.8 million children across the 27 EU countries who are at risk of poverty, a new report has found.

Meanwhile Ireland had among the largest disimprovement in the risk of poverty among children over the la st decade.

The highest rates of childre n at risk of poverty were in Romania at 30.1pc, and Bulgaria at 28.3pc, with Ireland among the lowest at around 15pc.

Ireland was also among the highest when ranked for the greatest disimprovements of risk to child poverty, along with Austria and Germany.

The ‘Europe After Covid: Reversed or Renewal’ report, by Social Justice Ireland, found a fifth of children in the EU are at risk of poverty while nearly seven million are severely materially deprived.

It noted that the proportion of children at risk of poverty varies, with the strongest reduction impact of social transfers registered in countries with low or medium levels of poverty, including Ireland.

CEO of Social Justice Ireland Sean Healy said there have been repeated failures to ensure no child grows up in poverty in Europe.

“The fact that such very high numbers of children continue year on year to experience poverty is a major concern and has long-term consequences for the people and families concerned as well as for the EU as a whole,” he said.

The group’s research and policy analyst Michelle Murphy said that, despite some improvements in recent years, poverty in all its forms still affects far too many children and childhood poverty remains a pressing problem.

“The dangers of ongoing high levels of child poverty, social exclusion and deprivation are very serious. Poverty tends to persist over time and be transmitted across generations, which means that children born into poverty bear a higher risk of poverty in adult life than the average population.

“Access to affordable quality early childhood education and care, along with well-designed work-life balance policies, is key to improving children's life prospects, while at the same time supporting the labour market participation of their parents, notably mothers,” Ms Murphy added.

Figures also show that 5.6pc of minimum wage workers in Ireland are being paid below the minimum wage for reasons other than those permitted under legislation.