Almost 10pc drop in jobseeker and PUP claimants last month

THE number of people out of work fell by almost 10pc last month.

There was a 9.9pc drop in claimants of jobseeker payments and the pandemic unemployment payment to 556,273 in April.

And new figures reveal that when those benefitting from the employment wage subsidy scheme are counted in, there was a total of 905,575 people on state income supports in March.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total was 181,800 down 3,500 from March.

And there were 385,211 people on PUP in the last week of April, down 58,036 in a month.

Of those receiving the payment, 52pc were men, almost 71pc were Irish and almost a quarter were between 25 and 34. Another 22pc were between 35 and 44.

In addition, estimates included for the first time today show another 315,647 people were supported by the employment wage subsidy scheme in March.

Of these, 57pc were men and 43pc were women.

Just 13pc were under 25, while 87pc were over 25 or over.

In total, there were 905,575 persons either on the Live Register, benefitting from PUP or on the wage subsidy scheme in March.

“In March 2021, 905,575 persons were on the Live Register or were benefitting from the PUP, temporary wage subsidy scheme or the employment wage subsidy scheme, down from 941,070 in February 2021,” said CSO statistician Catalina Gonzalez.

“The current low point of that series was March 2020 (687,989), however, this was the first month the Covid-19 income support schemes were introduced.

“The current high point of the series was reached in April 2020 (1,179,146). As government Covid-19 restrictions eased over the following months, the number of those supported by all the schemes decreased on a monthly basis and came to a current mid-series low point in September 2020 (740,410).”

She said the monthly totals have been fluctuating since then due to the changing levels of restrictions in place at the time.