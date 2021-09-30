Alleged victim of Inner City Helping Homeless boss Anthony Flynn says he lives in fear

An alleged victim of Anthony Flynn, the former boss of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), has said he lives in fear.

In an interview on RTÉ One’s Prime Time, the man remained anonymous and was referred to as ‘John’.

He is one of four victims who have come forward.

When John approached the charity, he said he was in fear of becoming homeless.

“I was in a bad way when I met Anthony, I was in a bad state after losing my job, I was vulnerable. When I contacted him, I thought he was the savior. I thought he was the person who was going to help me out.

“I actually sent him a message on Facebook and explained my situation and he said he’d meet me, and I asked him could I come to his office and he said no and he sent me a message after work and told me I should go to his house.

“He sent me a taxi from my home to his place and I went straight there and then he offered me a drink and then I just don’t know what happened after the drink. I woke up in the middle of the night and he came over and did what he did it just happened all night that first night, he sexually molested me,” he said.

John said he was held against his will over two nights, he said he felt the effect of a drug and was “out of it”.

On the second night he alleges that he and a second man were assaulted.

“He just raped me that night again with the young guy as well who was there, and we were locked there again me and that young guy. He did hit me and in the end I just became submissive and did whatever he wanted me to do,” he said.

John said he returned to Mr Flynn’s home on two further occasions, once when he was sexually assaulted again and on another when he said Mr Flynn took his phone from him.

He said a combination of desperation and fear made him return.

“Since then, I had a mental breakdown, I stayed in my house for nearly three months. I just stayed in the dark, it’s something I’m still struggling with,” he said.

Weeks after Anthony’s death, John reported his allegations to the Gardaí, but he said he still lives in fear, he said: “It’s a fear of people knowing it’s me. It took a lot of courage to go to the guards.”

On two occasions he tried to take his own life, he said: “I just crashed. It’s just the fear I don’t know what’s going to happen. My motive was hoping to help other victims out there and to create awareness about what happened the biggest thing for myself is getting the support from it all because my mental health is not that great.”

He added: “There’s no understanding because people knew Anthony in a different way, but I saw the dark side.”

The charity is still providing services but there’s on ongoing governance crisis.