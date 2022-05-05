Alleged thefts and assault by Dublin Airport workers under investigation

A number of incidents of alleged theft at Dublin Airport by staff members, as well as an alleged assault on a member of the public by a contract worker, are under investigation by gardai and airport management.

It is understood one worker has resigned voluntarily over the alleged theft of a laptop computer, and another is under investigation following the alleged theft of perfume from a shop at the airport.

And in a third incident a contracted worker from an outside company has been redeployed elsewhere after a row erupted with a passenger she knows while the worker was engaged in queue management at the airport.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of an alleged assault in Dublin Airport on Monday, April 25 at approximately 6.15pm.

“No persons have been arrested at this time and investigations are ongoing,” they said.

It is believed the row flared when a passenger was making their way through the airport when they were recognised by the contract worker and a verbal row began between them on a private matter.

The passenger then reported an alleged assault.

Dublin Airport has recently seen a massive increase in passenger numbers since Covid restrictions were lifted and more people are travelling.

Dublin Airport Authority has had to increase the number of staff it employs to cope with the demands of security screening and queue management.

“While we don’t comment on individual cases, DAA takes all accusations of theft extremely seriously and will conduct a fair and unbiased investigation into any such incidents. Any disciplinary action which will follow such investigations, up to and including dismissal, will be proportional to any offence found to have been committed.” a spokesman said.

“We never comment on security matters for obvious reasons, or on matters concerning employees of other companies which operate at Dublin Airport. Any comment in relation to any alleged incident at Dublin Airport involving staff or passengers could be prejudicial in any subsequent court case either criminal or civil. The due process of law must be adhered to,” he added.