Alleged Islamic State member Lisa Smith 'threw her life away for a violent extremist ideology' court told

Alleged Islamic State member Lisa Smith 'threw her life away for a violent extremist ideology', the Special Criminal Court has been told.

The non-jury court in Dublin today continued hearing evidence from Tania Joya who travelled to Syria with the former soldier in 2013.

She also said the accused felt an "obligation to use her training to help the Syrians" but couldn't recall if Ms Smith was "laughed at" by locals for wanting to fight.

Lisa Smith (39), with an address in Dundalk, Co Louth, is on trial charged with membership of an unlawful terrorist group, the Islamic State (IS), between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

She is also accused of trying to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015, for the benefit of the same terror organisation.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

It is the prosecution's case that she made hegira, or emigrated, to IS to provide sustenance and vitality to the terror group who had established a caliphate.

This morning the defence continued its cross-examination of Tania Joya.

The court previously heard that she and her jihadist husband became radicalised when they were teenagers after the September 11 terror attacks.

They began conversing with Ms Smith online in 2011 before travelling with her to Syria two years later.

Today Ms Joya said that Lisa Smith wanted to fight in Syria because she felt an "obligation to use her training to help the Syrians".

This was prior to a caliphate being established.

Under cross examination by defence counsel Michael O'Higgins, the witness said she couldn't recall if Lisa Smith was "laughed at" by the local people for wanting to fight and being told the place for a woman was "in the kitchen".

She also couldn't remember her husband asking the defendant to join them in Egypt in 2011 to mind their children in exchange for pay and being his student.

The court heard that her husband, John Georgelas, wrote for two magazines which she described as "ISIS propaganda".

Ms Joya accepted that making hegira to practice their religion is prevalent within the Muslim community irrespective of whether a caliphate is in place or not.

She said that people convert to Islam for different reasons including that they may suffer from low self-esteem.

Ms Joya said that in the accused's case it may have been because she was rejected by her society for "being promiscuous", and that the Muslim community embraced her with a clean slate.

She also said there was a "big difference" between her radicalisation as a teenager and a mature woman of nearly 30-years-of-age, who was working in the military, to "just throw her life away" for a "violent extremist ideology".

The witness said she initially wanted to raise one of her sons to be a "jihadist" and that she wanted her eldest children to be "leaders of a caliphate".

Ms Joya also said of herself that she "wasn't the sharpest tool in the box" when she adopted extremist views but later matured and de-radicalised.

Later Detective Sergeant Gareth Kane, of the Special Detective Unit (SDU), said he obtained warrants to seize copies of media interviews with Ms Smith from RTÉ and journalist Norma Costello in August 2019.

The non-jury court will this afternoon hear evidence of those interviews.