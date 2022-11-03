Alleged IRA man jailed for raping two teenage boys at ‘Republican safe house’ fails in bid for more time to bring an appeal

An alleged IRA man who was jailed for seven years for the rape of two teenage boys at a “Republican safe house” two decades ago has failed in a bid for more time to bring an appeal on the basis that an alleged "newly discovered fact" showed there had been a miscarriage of justice.

This morning at the three-judge court, Seamus Marley's lawyers claimed the defence and prosecution in his case had an agreement about the running of the case without his knowledge and that he should be allowed more time to bring an appeal against his rape and sexual assault convictions in light of the discovery.

However, in dismissing the application, Court President, Mr Justice George Birmingham, said there was no evidential basis for Marley's submissions.

In May 2019, the Central Criminal Court sentenced Marley to seven years' imprisonment for the sexual assault and anal rape of two boys in Co Louth on dates in the early 1990s.

Sentencing judge Mr Justice Paul McDermott said Belfast-native Marley (49) used his standing in the Republican movement, a movement “well capable of clandestine killings”, to silence the victims.

Marley, with a last address at Belfield Court, Stillorgan Road, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty but after a six-day trial the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on a total of six counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape.

In his submission to the court today, Marley, who initially drew up his own appeal with the aid of a fellow inmate in the Midlands Prison, claimed his former legal team and the prosecution's legal team had entered into an "agreement as to the running of the case without the applicant’s knowledge or consent".

Marley contended the "prosecution's legal representatives reneged on the agreement in the course of the trial and the applicant’s [Marley] legal representatives done nothing about it".

Barry White SC, for the appellant, said Marley had no proper legal representation when drawing up his appeal which led to a delay.

In July 2020, the Court of Appeal ruled Marley had filed for an appeal against his conviction outside of the required 28-day period in which to lodge it.

A defendant normally has four weeks from the date of sentence to file a notice of intent to appeal.

The court subsequently refused Marley more time to lodge his appeal after ruling that there wasn’t even ‘a modest degree of optimism’ that any of his grounds of appeal might succeed.

Mr Justice George Birmingham, presiding at the non-jury court, today said Marley's contention was that there was an agreement between the prosecution and the defence at the applicant's trial but that there "was no evidence whatsoever" to ground the claim and asked, "where are we going?"

Mr Justice Birmingham asked: "Is the court's time being wasted without hard evidence?"

The judge said there had been "multiple requests" for hard evidence to back up the claim.

Mr Birmingham said there had also been an issue regarding Marley's extradition from Spain to face trial on the charges regarding whether or not the charges were those before the court or related to alleged "subversive activity".

Patrick Gageby SC, for the State, said the charges on the warrant for Marley's surrender "mirrored" those for which he was sent for trial.

Mr Justice Birmingham said that the court was "still back to the [alleged] agreement" between the prosecution and the defence.

Mr Gageby said Marley had "no evidence and no affidavit" regarding any deal between the two legal teams and had consented to his extradition from Spain in 2017.

In delivering the court's decision, Mr Justice Birmingham said"assertions" had been made by Marley about a newly-discovered fact but there was no "evidential basis" before the court, only the assertions.

Mr Justice Birmingham said Marley claims that this agreement had been kept from him and was still being kept from him.

The judge said there was no evidence to allow for an enlargement of time for Marley's appeal and dismissed the case.

During Marley's trial, Mr Gageby told the jury that the two complainants lived in a large home owned by a “dedicated Republican” and that it began to be used as a “safe house”.

The jury heard that IRA volunteers would be brought to the house during the night and stay for a few days or weeks.

Detective Garda Seamus Nolan told Mr Gageby Marley was one of these guests in the early 1990s and that he was welcomed into the family.

The older of the two victims said that he woke up one night while on a camping trip to find Marley groping his genitals. He said that he woke up another night in the house to find Marley anally raping him.

After the incident Marley warned him off telling anyone what had happened and said he “could be found dead on a Border road”.

The younger victim was given alcohol by Marley and was groped or masturbated by him on three or four occasions.

On one occasion he awoke to find Marley “sucking his penis”, Mr Gageby told the court.

Counsel said the victim was later anally raped by Marley in a tent nearby the house.

The court heard Marley is from a large family in Belfast and that his father was murdered by Loyalist paramilitaries.

During the trial, Det Gda Nolan told John Fitzgerald SC, defending, that gardaí had no intelligence that the accused was involved in any paramilitary organisation until the complainants came forward with their allegations and that the accused had never been arrested for any “alleged subversive activities”.

Mr Fitzgerald said Marley has been in a relationship for 16 years and that his partner had been present in court throughout the trial.

He handed in a letter from Marley's pastor which described him as being “an excellent Christian” who possessed a “charitable spirit”.

In his victim impact statement, the older victim said he has spent the previous 27 years living in despair and looking over his shoulder.

He said he had finally reached the end of the tunnel and that his life now revolved around his wife and children.

“This is my life and I am taking it back,” the man said.

The younger victim, who also read his victim impact statement, said that as the house was beside a graveyard they had “quiet neighbours, dead ones”.

He said he had learnt that it was “not the dead we should be afraid of, but the living”.

He said Marley “preyed on me, groomed me, abused me and raped me”.

He said the life he had dreamed of was in “tatters” from the moment Marley entered the house.

“Marley was always lurking in the back of my mind,” the man said.

He said in the years subsequent to the abuse he suffered panic attacks and experienced a “deep depression so black” it was hard to put into words.

It is Marley's second failed application to be allowed more time to lodge an appeal against his convictions.