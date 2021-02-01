Alleged cartel boss Daniel Kinahan still involved in boxing, new documentary claims

Daniel Kinahan is still involved in the boxing world despite claims he stepped back when his ties to a major title fight emerged, a new documentary alleges.

The 43-year-old, described in the High Court as the leader of the Kinahan organised crime group, was the prime target of the audacious Regency Hotel attack during a boxing weigh-in five years ago.

The shooting sparked a deadly gangland feud which has claimed 18 lives and led to dozens of murder attempts.

Kinahan and his involvement in boxing are now the subject of an investigation by BBC Panorama, which airs tonight.

It will focus on how he helped launch MTK Global, which now looks after around 250 boxers. The company said it cut its ties with Kinahan in 2017.

Last year, it was announced Kinahan was stepping back from boxing after it emerged he helped organise a world title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

However, the documentary says that Kinahan remains involved in boxing and that he advises some of MTK’s boxers, as well as fighters worldwide.

Lawyers for the company have told the programme: “It is true that Mr Kinahan provides some personal advice to a number of boxers managed by MTK Global and we are instructed that Mr Kinahan also provides such advisory services to boxers who are managed by other worldwide boxing management companies too.”

They said Daniel Kinahan had never owned, controlled or been an employee of MTK Global.

In a statement issued to the Irish Independent on behalf of Kinahan over the weekend, he said that he has no criminal convictions and strongly denied being involved in organised crime.

Lawyers on his behalf said that the repeated publication of these “lies” have put Kinahan’s life at risk.

As part of its investigation, BBC Panorama said it spoke to several UK boxing insiders who are alarmed about his power and influence, but that most were too afraid to appear on camera.

However, former world champion turned boxing manager Barry McGuigan spoke on the record and said there was an element of terror around the Kinahan name.

“There is no doubt that there is an intimidation effect, there is no question about that. If we were to believe what we believe, this is a very dangerous man,” he said.

“Someone has got to look out for this sport. They really need to look at this situation very carefully, because it’s bloody dangerous.”

The programme also spoke to Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who oversees the Garda units investigating organised and serious crime.

He said: “I think it is reasonable to assume that we will achieve our ultimate objective, which is to put the Kinahan Organised Crime Group out of business and to bring the hierarchy of the crime group before the courts.”

BBC Panorama said it understands that Irish authorities are trying to get members of the cartel deported, and that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in the US may also be investigating the gang.

The DEA told the programme it was not able to comment on the activities of the Kinahan cartel because it was part of an ongoing investigation.

There was outcry last June when it emerged Kinahan was acting as a personal adviser to world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The boxer posted a Twitter video in which he thanked the alleged crime boss for arranging his much anticipated title fight with fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

Kinahan’s role in boxing was later raised in the British parliament and the Dáil, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saying he was “taken aback” to hear of Kinahan’s involvement in a major boxing match.

The issue died down when it was announced he was stepping away from the sport, but BBC Panorama said its investigations show that this never happened.

The programme also asked Tyson Fury whether Kinahan was still his personal adviser, but he didn’t respond.

Kinahan’s lawyers told BBC Panorama he has no criminal convictions and that the wild allegations about him running a violent cartel are false and have no evidential basis whatsoever.

“He is proud of his record in boxing to date. He has operated on the basis of honesty and with a commitment to putting fighters’ needs first,” they said.

“Mr Kinahan is a successful and independent advisor in the boxing industry in his own right. It is a matter of public record that he has exited the business of MTK.”

Panorama: Boxing and the Mob airs on BBC One tonight at 9pm

